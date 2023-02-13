Carol Stream Police Department mourns 16-year veteran

The Carol Stream Police Department is mourning the death of a veteran officer.

The department announced Dan Stafiej's death in a social media post Monday.

He had been an officer in Carol Stream for 16 years, mostly as a traffic officer. He also worked as an instructor for aspiring officers throughout the state and received many awards, the post said.

"He loved being a police officer because it allowed him to help those who needed it most," the department said. "Officer Stafiej approached his job with compassion, often encouraging and advocating for those who needed treatment as opposed to solely seeking criminal consequences."

Details on funeral arrangements were not available Monday night.