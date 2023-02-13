Brookfield Zoo euthanizes 44-year-old orangutan

Ben was the second-oldset Bornean orangutan in the accredited North American zoo population. Jim Schulz/Chicago Zoological Society

After years of battling multiple health issues, a 44-year-old orangutan at Brookfield Zoo was euthanized on Sunday.

Ben, a Bornean orangutan, was brought to the zoo in 1992 and was the second-oldest Bornean orangutan in the accredited North American zoo population.

Ben leaves behind his mate, Sophia, and four offspring, two of whom, Kekasih and Heidi, continue to live at the zoo along with his four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

"Ben was such a gentle ape and an incredible father," said Tim Snyder, the zoo's vice president of animal care.

• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.