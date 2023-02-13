Bodycam footage shows knife-wielding suspect charge Aurora police before they shoot

Video released Monday from a body-worn camera shows a man shot by Aurora police Feb. 5 while charging officers with knives in his hands, after officers first shot him with less-than-lethal pepper ball projectiles. Courtesy of Aurora police

Footage from body-worn cameras shows a knife-wielding suspect charge police after an officer shot him with less-than-lethal pepper ball projectiles during a standoff earlier this month in Aurora.

In the video released Monday by Aurora police, a man identified as Kristopher I. Cross is ultimately felled by multiple bullets fired by police after he charges toward them with knives in both hands.

The suspect was in critical condition after the Feb. 5 shooting on the 900 block of Colorado Avenue. His current condition is unknown.

Cross is charged with attempted first-degree murder of two police officers, unlawful restraint (family/household member), aggravated assault of a peace officer, and aggravated use of a deadly weapon (family/household members).

He has not been served with an arrest warrant yet, but his bail was set at $750,000. He will need 10% to go free while his case is pending.

When officers first arrived at the scene, Cross is seen in the video threatening them through a glass storm door, telling them, "If you come near me, I will stab you."

As other occupants of the home escaped through the garage, one places a suitcase under the garage door to keep it from closing. When Cross comes to the door to remove the suitcase, the officers warn him that they will use the pepper balls, video shows.

When Cross turns to walk back into the garage, an officer fires the pepper balls, striking him multiple times.

Cross turns and rushes at the officer while holding large kitchen knives in both hands.

Officers shout "drop the knives" before opening fire. About five shots are heard before the man drops to the ground on the driveway in front of several onlookers.

The video also shows a third knife tucked in the man's pant leg and shoe.

Officers handcuffed Cross after the shooting and then began rendering first aid, using a "chest seal" and tourniquet within two minutes of the shooting as an ambulance was en route.

Officers note in the video that Cross is shot in the chest and multiple times in the legs. He can be heard moaning and complaining that he can't breathe.

An ambulance arrives three minutes after the 10:45 a.m. shooting.

A six-minute clip from a 911 call also was released by police. In it, a woman who identifies herself as Cross' grandmother tells dispatchers that her grandson is upset over an issue involving his child and the child's mother.

"I've got a young grandson here who him and his girlfriend are fighting over a baby, the dad is trying to stop them, it's getting violent," the woman said. "Before the violence happens, I need someone to remove them. It could be physical any moment."

The woman tells the dispatcher Cross has moved into the kitchen and begun gathering knives.

Later, the woman warns police that Cross has threatened to kill everyone in the home and that he also said "the police will have to shoot him," according to the recording.

When police arrive at the door, they attempt to calm Cross and repeatedly ask him to drop the knives. The suspect is heard in the recording screaming at the first-arriving officers, "Come through the door! I swear to God you will die!" while banging and thrashing the knives against the storm door window.

Aurora Police Chief Keith Cross -- no relation to the suspect -- acknowledged there are still many questions to be answered about the officer-involved shooting but said he was hopeful that releasing some of the video would "give everyone a more comprehensive understanding of what happened."

The Kane County state's attorney's office and the Kane County Major Crime Task Force are investigating the shooting, Cross said.