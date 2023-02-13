Bodycam footage shows knife-wielding suspect charge Aurora police

Body-worn cameras show a man shot by Aurora police Feb. 5 while charging officers with knives in his hands. Video released Monday shows the man charging officers after they first shot him with less-than-lethal pepper ball projectiles. Courtesy of Aurora police

Footage from body-worn cameras shows a knife-wielding suspect charge police after an officer shot him with less-than-lethal pepper ball projectiles during a standoff earlier this month in Aurora.

In the video released today by Aurora police, the man identified in the video as "Kris," is ultimately felled by multiple bullets fired by police after he charges toward them with knives in both hands.

The suspect was in critical condition following the Feb. 5 shooting on the 900 block of Colorado Avenue. His current condition is unknown.

When officers first arrived to the scene, the suspect is seen in the video threatening them through a glass storm door, telling them, "if you come near me, I will stab you."

As other occupants of the home escaped through the garage, one leaves a suitcase behind to keep the man from closing the garage door. When the man comes to the door to remove the suitcase, the officers warn him that they will use the pepper balls, video shows.

When the suspect turns to walk back into the garage, an officer fires the pepper balls, striking the man multiple times.

The suspect turns and rushes at the officer while holding large kitchen knives in both hands.

Multiple officers shout "drop the knives" before opening fire. About five shots are heard before the man drops to the ground on the driveway in front of multiple onlookers.

The video also shows a third knife tucked in the suspect's pant leg and shoe.

Officers handcuff the suspect after the shooting and then begin rendering first aid, using a "chest seal" and "tourniquet" within two minutes of the shooting as an ambulance is en route.

Officers note that the suspect is shot in the chest and multiple times in the legs. The man can be heard moaning and complaining that he can't breathe.

An ambulance arrives three minutes after the 10:45 a.m. shooting.

A six-minute clip from a 911 call also was released by police. In it, a woman who identifies herself as the suspect's grandmother tells dispatchers that her grandson is upset over an issue involving his child and the child's mother.

"I've got a young grandson here who him and his girlfriend are fighting over a baby, the dad is trying to stop them, it's getting violent," the woman said. "Before the violence happens, I need someone to remove them. It could be physical any moment."

The woman tells the dispatcher the suspect has moved into the kitchen and begun gathering knives.

Later, the woman warns police that the suspect has threatened to kill everyone in the home and that he also said "the police will have to shoot him."

When police arrive at the door, they attempt to get the suspect to calm down and drop the knives. However, the suspect screams at the first-arriving officers, "come through the door. I swear to God you will die" while banging and thrashing the knives against the storm door window.

Aurora Police Chief Keith Cross acknowledged there are still many questions to be answered about the officer-involved shooting, but was hopeful that releasing some of the video would "give everyone a more comprehensive understanding of what happened."

The Kane County state's attorney's office and the Kane County Major Crime Task Force are investigating the shooting, Cross said.