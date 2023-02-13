3 people fatally shot, 5 hurt at Michigan State University; gunman dead

Armed police officers with weapons drawn rush into Phillips Hall on the campus of Michigan State University, in East Lansing, Mich., as authorities respond to reports of shootings, late Monday. Jakkar Aimery/Detroit News via AP

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Police say a man killed three people and wounded five more at Michigan State University in a shooting on Monday night.

After a huge manhunt, police say the suspect apparently shot and killed himself off campus. The announcement came early Tuesday, four hours after shootings were reported, first at Berkey Hall and then nearby at the MSU Union, a popular hub to eat or study.

Michigan State lifted a shelter-in-place order that had been in place for students since around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Police had urged frightened students and others to shelter in place as they searched for the suspect. Hundreds of officers were scouring the East Lansing campus, about 90 miles northwest of Detroit, for the suspect. They had released a video image of him.

"There are three confirmed fatalities. This is in addition to the five victims who have been transported to the hospital," campus police soon said on Twitter.

The shootings began shortly before 8:30 p.m., said Chris Rozman, interim deputy chief of the campus police department, and he had urged parents to stay away.

"I can only imagine the emotion that's involved right now. ... We are doing everything we can to ensure the safety of our campus and all of our students," he said.

Sparrow Hospital spokesperson John Foren said he had no information on the conditions of five injured people.

By 10:15 p.m., police said Berkey, as well as nearby residence halls, were secured.

Rozman said there had been false reports of additional shootings.

WDIV-TV meteorologist Kim Adams, whose daughter attends Michigan State, told viewers that students were worn down by the hourslong saga.

"They've been hiding, all the lights off in a dark room," Adams said. "Their cellphones are starting to lose battery charge. They don't all have chargers with them and losing contact with the outside world is terrifying on a normal day for college kids, let alone when there's someone out there that they haven't caught yet."

Aedan Kelley, a junior who lives a half-mile east of campus, said he locked his doors and covered his windows "just in case." Sirens were constant, he said, and a helicopter hovered overhead.

"It's all very frightening," Kelley said. "And then I have all these people texting me wondering if I'm OK, which is overwhelming."

Michigan State has about 50,000 students. All campus activities were canceled for 48 hours, including athletics and classes.