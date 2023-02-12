Public meeting Wednesday on Elgin parks master plan

Elgin's Parks and Recreation Department will host its second public input meeting regarding its master plan on Wednesday at the Heritage Ballroom in the Edward Schock Centre of Elgin.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. with a short presentation by consultants SmithGroup Inc., followed by an open house format, allowing the public to come and go during the meeting, which will end at 8 p.m.

The public meeting will provide a summary of the previous input meeting, address findings from the community survey, give trend and gap analysis, and present goals and overall park recommendations for the next 10 years.

The public will be encouraged to give feedback on park specific recommendations including Elgin Shores, Festival Park, Walton Island, Summerhill Park, Mulberry Grove Park, Wing Park, Lords Park and the Elgin Sports Complex.