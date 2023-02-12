Elk Grove Village man gets probation for Capitol breach

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier on Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. Associated Press

An Elk Grove Village man has been sentenced to three years of probation and fined $1,000 for breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Marcos Gleffe, 39, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges in September after admitting to traveling from the Chicago area to attend a rally headlined by former President Donald Trump and then entering the Capitol with other rioters.

