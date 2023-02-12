5 teens remain hospitalized, one in critical condition, after Hampshire Township crash

Five teens remained hospitalized Sunday, one in critical condition, with injuries suffered in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday west of Huntley.

The teens were injured at about 2:50 a.m. when a 2019 Honda HR-V they were riding in went off eastbound Dietrich Road at a high speed and crashed into a tree Brier Hill Road in unincorporated Hampshire Township, authorities said.

The driver, a 16-year-old Arlington Heights girl, was airlifted by helicopter to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge and was in critical condition Sunday, according to an update from the Kane County Sheriff's Office.

The passengers -- a 15-year-old from Arlington Heights; a 15-year-old from Huntley; a 16-year-old from Huntley; and a 15-year-old from Elk Grove Village -- also remained hospitalized Sunday, the sheriff's office reported.

The teens are not related to each other, authorities said.

Sheriff's detectives and social workers have been in contact with the teen's families and are notifying the appropriate schools the students attend, in the event others may find themselves in need of additional support or counseling, officials said.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, and no citations have been issued, sheriff's police said Saturday. The crash remains under investigation.