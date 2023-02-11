Building a suburban dome worked in the Phoenix area, but would it for Bears?

The NFL's players have made it no secret they prefer playing on natural grass, like at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., as opposed to synthetic turf. They'll get their wish in Super Bowl 57, but if the Bears build a stadium in Arlington Heights, synthetic turf is likely to be installed. Associated Press

PHOENIX -- Andy Reid's wife, Tammy, grew up in Arizona. The Kansas City Chiefs coach has been coming to the Phoenix area for more than half his life to visit her family.

"I remember driving from Los Angeles, and I-10 stopped right by where the stadium is," Reid said this week. "You'd get off and drive through a bunch of fields there to get to Glendale. It's grown and grown and grown."

Built 16 years ago for $455 million, State Farm Stadium is the spaceship-shaped symbol of the Valley's suburban sprawl. An economic ecosystem has developed around it -- an arena and a nearby mall with bars and restaurants that fans flock to on game day.

It sounds a lot like what the Bears want to build in Arlington Heights, doesn't it?

