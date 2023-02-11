Aurora man charged with manslaughter in girlfriend's Dec. 7 death

The Kendall County State's Attorney's Office has filed additional charges against an Aurora man in connection with the Dec. 7 death of his girlfriend in unincorporated Oswego Township.

In a Feb. 10 statement, the Kendall County Sheriff's Office said Gabriel Castro, 40, of the 900 block of Lebanon Street, is charged with two felony counts of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Erika Wackerlin, 43 of Aurora.

The sheriff's office said deputies were dispatched Dec. 7 to the 1000 block of Route for a report of an unresponsive woman. Upon arrival, deputies located Wackerlin, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies took Castro into custody on unrelated warrants at that time and he was transported to the county jail in Yorkville.

The sheriff's office conducted an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Wackerlin's death and the state's attorney's office initially charged Castro with two counts of domestic battery and one count of violation of a bail bond.

Castro is in custody at the county jail on $114,000 bail. He's scheduled to appear in court Thursday.