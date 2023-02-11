 

Aurora man charged with manslaughter in girlfriend's Dec. 7 death

  • Gabriel Castro, 40, of Aurora

    Gabriel Castro, 40, of Aurora

 
Shaw Local News Network
Updated 2/12/2023 2:53 PM

The Kendall County State's Attorney's Office has filed additional charges against an Aurora man in connection with the Dec. 7 death of his girlfriend in unincorporated Oswego Township.

In a Feb. 10 statement, the Kendall County Sheriff's Office said Gabriel Castro, 40, of the 900 block of Lebanon Street, is charged with two felony counts of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Erika Wackerlin, 43 of Aurora.

 

The sheriff's office said deputies were dispatched Dec. 7 to the 1000 block of Route for a report of an unresponsive woman. Upon arrival, deputies located Wackerlin, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies took Castro into custody on unrelated warrants at that time and he was transported to the county jail in Yorkville.

The sheriff's office conducted an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Wackerlin's death and the state's attorney's office initially charged Castro with two counts of domestic battery and one count of violation of a bail bond.

Castro is in custody at the county jail on $114,000 bail. He's scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 