5 teens in critical condition after early Saturday morning crash in Hampshire Township

Five teenagers suffered life-threatening injuries and remain in critical condition after an early morning crash Saturday on Dietrich Road west of Brier Hill Road in unincorporated Hampshire Township, authorities said.

Around 2:50 a.m., Kane County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash with serious injuries. An initial investigation revealed a 2019 Honda HR-V was traveling eastbound on Dietrich Road at high speed when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree on the north side.

The vehicle's five occupants were juveniles.

The 16-year-old female driver was airlifted by helicopter to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, authorities said.

A 15-year-old front-seat passenger initially was transported to Northwest Huntley Hospital and then airlifted to Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago. A 15-year-old female rear passenger initially was taken to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin and then transferred to Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago, authorities said.

A 16-year-old female rear passenger initially taken to Sherman Hospital later was moved to Lutheran General. Another 15-year-old female passenger initially taken to Northwest Huntley Hospital then was taken to Comers Children's Hospital, authorities said.

Sheriff's detectives and members of the Kane County Drone Team are investigating the crash. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, and no citations have been issued.

Sheriff's deputies were assisted at the scene by Hampshire Police Department, as well as Hampshire EMS and Fire Department, Huntley EMS and Fire Department, LifeNet and the Kane County Office of Emergency Management.