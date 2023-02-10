Woman who kidnapped, beat romantic rival gets 6 months in jail

A woman who kidnapped and beat the other woman her boyfriend was dating has been sentenced to six months in jail.

Kane County Judge John Barsanti also sentenced Angela Raices to four years of probation Wednesday.

Raices, 46, of the 900 block of Second Avenue, pleaded guilty in December to attempted aggravated kidnapping and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm. A charge of attempted murder was dropped in exchange for the plea.

On Feb. 25, 2020, the victim, age 48, was invited to Raices' house to discuss how both were dating the same man. According to an Aurora police detective who testified Wednesday, the victim told him the two were going to make plans for confronting the man, who lived with Raices.

Raices was in an SUV, with another woman in front. The victim sat in the back seat. Raices began calling the victim names, then reached back and punched the woman, while wearing metal knuckles. The victim tried to get out of the SUV, but could not open the door because the child-safety lock was on, according to police.

Raices then drove around Aurora, while continuing to hit the victim. The front-seat passenger -- Esther Ortiz -- took the victim's cellphone and also hit her, according to the detective. Raices also made death threats, the detective said, and cut the victim's hair with a knife.

When they returned to Raices' home, the victim was let out. She fell, and Raices hit and kicked her. After Raices left, the man brought the victim's adult son to the house to retrieve his mother, according to police.

The victim had to have a titanium implant put in her face to fix a broken eye socket, according to a victim impact statement assistant state's attorney Robert Kinsella read aloud. She continues to suffer pain, may need more surgeries, and has anxiety and depression. "I truly thought I was going to die ... Angie, you are a scary excuse for a woman," Kinsella read.

Raices, crying, told Barsanti "I am not a monster. I'm sorry, your honor."

Kinsella had asked for Raices to be sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Raices will have to serve the full six months, and will not receive day-for-day credit for good behavior. Barsanti will determine March 10 whether she can serve periodic imprisonment, rather than a straight stretch.

Ortiz, 58, pleaded guilty in December to aggravated unlawful restraint and was sentenced to 180 days in jail and 2½ years on probation.