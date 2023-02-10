Theater events in St. Charles, Des Plaines to raise funds for '85 Bear Steve McMichael

Ron Onesti, right, speaks to former Bears Steve McMichael, left, and Dan Hampton several years ago when McMichael played at the Arcada Theatre as part of the Chicago 6 band. Courtesy of Dana Petrie

Ron Onesti remembers the first time he met Chicago Bears Super Bowl champion Steve "Mongo" McMichael.

"He was rough around the edges but sweet as a teddy bear," Onesti said. "He was always very generous with his fans. He was just sweet with everybody."

Onesti is president and founder of Onesti Entertainment, which operates the Arcada Theatre and Club Arcada in downtown St. Charles and the Des Plaines Theatre in Des Plaines.

On Sunday, the Arcada Theatre and Des Plaines Theatre will host fundraisers for McMichael, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2021.

Doors will open at 11 a.m. at both the Arcada Theatre and Des Plaines Theatre. Both venues will broadcast the 1985 Chicago Bears Super Bowl-winning game at 1 p.m., followed by the 2023 Super Bowl at 5:30 p.m.

All proceeds from raffles, auctions and donations at the free admission event will be used for Steve McMichael's 24-hour nurse care expenses. Both events will be hosted by Onesti and Misty McMichael, Steve's wife.

The idea for Sunday's fundraiser came about following a recent phone call that Onesti had with Hampton.

"We started talking about Steve and his situation and how money is tight," Onesti said. "That's where I got the idea. And he hooked me up with Misty, Steve's wife."

"He's got a heart as big as his biceps," Onesti said about McMichael. "He just loved hanging with the fans. He always made himself accessible to the people who came to the Chicago 6 shows. He would show up early and stay late and just talk to people. I loved it."

Auction items at the events will include a football signed by McMichael and other sports memorabilia.

Direct donations can also be made online at oshows.com, through Oshows Cares, the charitable arm of Onesti Entertainment, with proceeds going directly to the McMichael family.

McMichael had performed at the Arcada Theatre several years ago as part of the Chicago 6 band, which was originally comprised of three Chicago Bears players and three players from the Chicago Blackhawks. Former Chicago Bear Dan Hampton, who was McMichael's teammate on the Super Bowl championship team, also was in the band with McMichael.

The Arcada Theatre is at 105 E. Main St. in St. Charles. The Des Plaines Theatre is at 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines.

More information, including a donation link, can be found at oshows.com or by phone at (630) 962-7000.