Stevenson senior seeks to become first female Eagle Scout in school history

Stevenson High School senior Natalie Flemenbaum, pictured here as a Boy Scouts of America camp counselor last summer, is vying to be the first female student from the school to become an Eagle Scout. Courtesy Ari Flemenbaum

Natalie Flemenbaum, a senior at Stevenson High School, is seeking to become the first girl in school history to become an Eagle Scout through the Boy Scouts of America, which began allowing female scouts in 2019.

But, like the estimated 55,000 other teens who will become Eagle Scouts this year, the 17-year-old Flemenbaum first must complete a service project. Prospective Eagle Scouts have a lot of leverage in crafting a service project, so Flemenbaum decided to tap into her love of music and network of Stevenson band students to organize a concert for the residents of Springs of Vernon Hills Assisted Living this Sunday.

"Senior homes are so often underrepresented with volunteers, especially teenagers," Flemenbaum said. "I hope to help bridge the gap between generations."

Six student performers, including solo acts and small groups, have committed to performing during the hourlong show set to start at 2 p.m.

Flemenbaum, of the unincorporated Prairie View area, is the school band president and plays saxophone in marching band. She said she will focus on making sure the show runs smoothly.

"Maybe at a future show there I can perform because I hope to continue this relationship," Flemenbaum said.

Flemenbaum is a natural leader possessing the tenacity to complete the requirements of an Eagle Scout, said Jim Foley, who met Natalie and her family at a Boy Scouts of America event soon after girls were allowed in.

Foley, an assistant leader in Flemenbaum's troop, has daughters in the Boy Scouts and a son who became an Eagle Scout. He knows firsthand just how hard it is to put together a service project.

"It seems crazy, but when they get close to the end is when they can feel most like quitting," said Foley. "She has continued to press forward."

Flemenbaum hopes to inspire other girls aspiring to become Eagle Scouts.

"It is very intimidating being with a bunch of males and males who are older than you," Flemenbaum said. "I hope that other girls will know that they can also persevere through this, even if it may not feel like it."

Last summer, she was among roughly 12 girls out of 50 teen counselors at Camp Makajawan, a Boy Scout camp in Wisconsin's Northwoods.

Violet Flemenbaum, Natalie's mom, said it was tough at first for her 5-foot-tall daughter to command attention.

"By the end of the summer, other male counselors told her they were intimidated by her and she wore that with pride," Violet Flemenbaum said. "If she has a goal, she does it."