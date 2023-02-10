Police first tried nonlethal weapon before shooting man in Aurora: state's attorney

Aurora police first tried using nonlethal chemical irritants to subdue a man armed with a knife and threatening to kill them Sunday before shooting and injuring him, according to the Kane County State's Attorney's office.

That was one of several new details released late Friday afternoon by State's Attorney Jamie Mosser about the shooting of Kristopher I. Cross, 21.

In a news release, Mosser said she and senior prosecutors have reviewed body-worn camera videos, the 911 call, emergency responders' radio traffic and police reports.

Police went to Cross' home, in the 900 block of Colorado Avenue, for a 911 call of a man armed with a knife and threatening to kill other people at the residence.

According to the release, two uniformed officers were met at the front door by Cross. Their body-worn cameras showed Cross was agitated, "immediately confrontational" and carrying a knife, the release said. The officers, speaking through a glass storm door, ordered him to drop the knife.

Cross yelled he would stab them and that they were going to "die today," authorities said, and he picked up a second knife with a blade about 8 inches long.

According to authorities. Cross shut the front door as other officers were helping people leave through the attached garage. The two officers went to the driveway; Cross entered the garage, carrying the knives and yelling. At the threshold of the garage door, he took an "aggressive stance" and yelled that he was going to show the officers how fast he is, the release said. Several officers were about 20 to 25 feet away from Cross.

An officer then fired pepper-ball rounds at him. Cross turned away, turned back and charged toward the officers, the release said. The officer who had fired the pepper balls then shot him when Cross was about 5 feet away.

Police found a third knife in Cross' pants leg.

Authorities said Cross lived in the basement with his girlfriend and, during an argument, he partially blocked a doorway, preventing the girlfriend and their infant child from leaving. His father removed him; Cross went to the kitchen, obtained the knives and threatened to kill everyone in the home, the release said.

Cross has been charged with attempted first-degree murder of two police officers; unlawful restraint (family/household member); aggravated assault of a peace officer; and aggravated use of a deadly weapon (family/household members).

Bail has been set at $750,000. Cross will need to post $75,000 to be freed pretrial. He has not been served with the arrest warrant.

Mosser will review the results of an investigation by the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force before ruling whether the police officer was justified in shooting Cross.