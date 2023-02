Lake County property transfers for Jan. 4-6, 2023

Antioch

$225,000; 41002 N Ridge Circle, Antioch; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by Robert W Gallimore to Veronica Albarran

$200,000; 26689 W Pine St., Antioch; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Christian Winey to Dane Riddle

$110,000; 400 Birchwood Drive, Antioch; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Christopher J Huber to Robert Braun

Beach Park

$138,000; 38272 N Wilson Ave., Beach Park; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Sally A Johnson Sandine to Robert S Johnson

Deerfield

$630,000; 1654 Cranshire Court, Deerfield; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Frank Graffeo to David Ternik

Fox Lake

$215,000; 38 Covington Road, Fox Lake; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Frank Maggioncalda to Randy Pizza Candy

$180,000; 89 E Grand Ave., Fox Lake; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Noel Working to Vitaliy Rubin

$164,000; 92 Hilldale Road, Fox Lake; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Penelope Belle Seibert to Kristin Carol Whitaker

$150,000; 7301 Dunwood Ct Unit 114, Fox Lake; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Warren Ricles to Walter Rae Jr

Grayslake

$350,000; 355 Kerry Way, Grayslake; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Stephanie Beth Dvorak to Kyle Hood

$328,000; 33236 N Cove Road, Grayslake; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Powroznik Trust to Clove Maria Koeberle

$270,000; 31398 N Liberty Road, Grayslake; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by NYCZ Trust to Kristy Trausch

$231,500; 1360 Longchamps Court, Grayslake; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Carol Groh to Alexander Noonan

$200,000; 24775 W Chardon Road, Grayslake; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by Kathleen A Gary to Tyler Roberts

Gurnee

$605,000; 34757 N Knoll Cir E, Gurnee; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Gary F Glatz to Timothy A Clark

$480,000; 3979 Kenwood Ave., Gurnee; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Amber Webb to Reginald Baldwin

$425,000; 4340 Crabtree Court, Gurnee; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Matheny Trust to Mustafa Al Awsi

$320,000; 7752 Geneva Drive, Gurnee; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Madeline Johnson to Dilcia Jeanette Ochoa

$315,000; 7417 Inglenook Lane, Gurnee; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Gerard Huntley to Gerald Weber

$198,500; 17556 W Robert Court, Gurnee; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Tom Brose to Tomas Isidoro Lopez

Hawthorn Woods

$715,500; 135 Brookside Circle, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by William Ryan Homes Inc to Peter Masters

$652,500; 104 Tournament Dr E, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Pugazenthi Atchayagopal to Derek Rowbotham

$649,000; 123 Hubbard Lane, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by William Ryan Homes Inc to Salman Khan

$576,500; 7 Nelson Lane, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by K Hovnanian At Villas At Commo to Hemanth Kumar Maheshwaram

$570,500; 9 Nelson Lane, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by K Hovnanian At Link Crossing L to Mahendra Krishnapatnam

$570,000; 10 Vine St., Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by Cheryl Adolph to New Direction Properties LLC

$470,000; 3 Bruce Cir S, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Charles Burgyonne Eaves IV to Kylie Minden

$375,000; 5 Hawthorn Drive, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Irene Militello to Michael Mac Cormac

Highland Park

$950,000; 2300 Tennyson Lane, Highland Park; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Tamara L Rubio to Dumitru Nicolaescu

$720,000; 616 Rice St., Highland Park; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Zuckerman Trust to James P Forst

$570,000; 800 Deerfield Rd Unit 101, Highland Park; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Michael Kaplan to Hersh Family Properties LLC

$500,000; 345 Lincolnwood Road, Highland Park; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by Holly A Shapiro to Daniel Eirinberg

$390,000; 1733 Rosemary Road, Highland Park; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Daniel Jang to Josue Gonzalez

$355,000; 1345 Eastwood Ave., Highland Park; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Luca E Lucente Jr to Richard C Cinofsky

$350,000; 1497 Avignon Court, Highland Park; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by David J Hahnenstein to Regina C Rogers

Ingleside

$250,000; 35679 N Helendale Road, Ingleside; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by Tyler Roberts to Abigail Contreras

$118,000; 35711 N Lake Drive, Ingleside; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Kim R Wooten to Shaileshkumar H Desai

Kildeer

$674,500; 21739 N Ashley St., Kildeer; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Keertika Rai

Lake Bluff

$500,000; 210 W Center Ave., Lake Bluff; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by Kercher Trust to Susan K Bro

$272,500; 13358 W Heiden Circle, Lake Bluff; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Junjie Tong to Ashwin Uttam

$187,500; 3333 Stratford Ct Unit 5-303, Lake Bluff; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Amith Bharadwaj to Rahul Yadav

$175,000; 12900 W Heiden Cir Unit 4304, Lake Bluff; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Itzov Trust to Kimberly J Deboer

Lake Forest

$799,000; 60 W Quail Drive, Lake Forest; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Mccombs Trust to Hunter M Bradley

Lake Villa

$268,000; 36521 N Mary Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by BTR Way LLC to Eduardo Patino Jr

$200,000; 24891 W Ravine Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Mueller Trust to Curtiss V Robinson

$200,000; 20922 W Verona Ave., Lake Villa; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by 20922 W Verona LLC to Mark E Utter

Lake Zurich

$246,000; 186 Rosehall Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Yuxiang Jiang to Mohammad Ibrahim

Libertyville

$815,000; 1429 Braxton Road, Libertyville; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Mccay G Douglass Barnes to Michael Canterino

$615,000; 408 Buckingham Place, Libertyville; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Anthony J Kahler to Henry Caldwell

$535,000; 1007 Sandstone Drive, Libertyville; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Bauer Trust to Rebecca A Hannan

$425,000; 14047 W Petronella Dr Unit 106, Libertyville; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Robert J Jablonski to B & W Property Dev LLC

$380,000; 825 Braeman Ct Unit 7-B, Libertyville; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Mary Rose Strezewski to Linyu Shi

$360,000; 1050 Tamarack Lane, Libertyville; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Peter Welti to Brett Rosenberg

$358,000; 331 1st St., Libertyville; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by George Trust to Lauren Benditzky

$136,000; 299 Peterson Rd Unit 5, Libertyville; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Edward M Vitu to Premier Family Law Pc

$90,000; 1641 N Milwaukee Ave Unit 2, Libertyville; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Ronald J Friend to Tory J Henderson Staudt

$90,000; 1605 N Milwaukee Ave Unit 3B, Libertyville; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Carrie J Grimes to Kimball Capital LLC

Lincolnshire

$725,000; 35 Fox Trail, Lincolnshire; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Richard Wasserman to Michael Palko

Lindenhurst

$503,000; 810 Spring Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Barbara Barkley

$475,000; 271 Creekside Court, Lindenhurst; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Dennis M Cruz to Frank Anthony Saracco

$430,000; 23 Bridlepath Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by Gabriella Legatos to Oleg Ursaky

$227,000; 107 Tamarack Court, Lindenhurst; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Stephen T Shen to Lauren Colette

Long Grove

$900,000; 7309 RFD, Long Grove; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Kenneth S Friend to Akshay Arora

$820,000; 5212 Briarcrest Lane, Long Grove; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by Guijun Zhu to Tyrus D Hudson

$242,500; 1146 Steeple View Drive, Long Grove; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by John J Ullrich to Stephen Schaefer

Mundelein

$490,000; 26267 N Hickory Road, Mundelein; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Karen Wiese to Doug Dewitt

$395,000; 1920 Harrison Ave., Mundelein; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Daniel Durez to James Carole

$380,000; 1425 Huntington Drive, Mundelein; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Abdallah Trust to Joseph T Chiappe

$285,000; 439 Allanson Road, Mundelein; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Mark Nuzzo to Philip Sencer

$250,000; 64 S Garfield Ave., Mundelein; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Andruszko Trust to Kamila A Lada

$245,000; 169 N Garfield Ave., Mundelein; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Jose Castillon Jr to Alyssa E Nickow

North Chicago

$120,000; 1736 Victoria Ave., North Chicago; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Jose Efren Rojas to Daniel Sanchez

$97,000; 3310 Berwyn Ave Unit 224, North Chicago; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Jane C Forcier Estate to Leny White

Round Lake

$407,500; 295 W Prairie Walk Lane, Round Lake; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Jeffrey L Gibson to Isitaben Patel

$220,000; 94 W Essington Drive, Round Lake; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Linda Ventura to Jana L Lood

$200,000; 381 N Keswick Court, Round Lake; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by Carrie Mcgee to Matthew Lawrence

$190,000; 2283 W Bentley Lane, Round Lake; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by William H Hiliger to Lara Michelle Kiddle

$108,000; 1414 W Clear Water Cir Unit 2A, Round Lake; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Doyle Trust to Enrique Perez

Round Lake Beach

$296,500; 324 E Shorewood Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Guillermo Gonzalez to Thomas J Bez II

$270,000; 2233 N Canterbury Lane, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Schultz Trust to Agustin Hernandez Botello

$210,000; 1351 Williams Ave., Round Lake Beach; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by George R Islas to Gavyn J Cuellar

$160,000; 2055 Westview Lane, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Melissa Lamb to Erin Maxwell

$124,000; 1627 Kildeer Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to Mars Technlogy Inc

Spring Grove

$405,000; 27631 W Lake Shore Drive, Spring Grove; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Barbra A Berkowicz to Rock Partners LLC

Vernon Hills

$645,000; 210 Baltusrol Drive, Vernon Hills; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Yihong Qiu to Daniel Lee

$309,000; 1199 E Port Clinton Rd Unit 402, Vernon Hills; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Moeljadi Santoso to Vivian Strickland

$289,000; 326 Alpine Springs Drive, Vernon Hills; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by Stacy Thiry to Rajdevi P Dhodda

$210,000; 114 Brookwood Court, Vernon Hills; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Kristi Kagan to 114 Brookwood Ct LLC

Volo

$360,500; 905 Brahms Road, Volo; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by Candace Buckley to Salim E Underwood

Wadsworth

$180,000; 14370 W Jody Lane, Wadsworth; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Bryan Hansen to Logan Brean

Wauconda

$185,000; 1000 Brown St Unit 208, Wauconda; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Griffon LLC to 1000 Brown St LLC

Waukegan

$249,500; 2741 Blanchard Road, Waukegan; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Eliezer Sandoval to Jacqueline Guadarrama

$215,000; 1325 Leith Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Rebeca D Torres to Walter G Valladares

$213,000; 2121 Lydia St., Waukegan; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Joyce A Epperson to Anthonio Gomez Cruz

$205,000; 1845 Kellogg Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Michael K Mcmillon to Tom Nichols

$180,000; 1106 Pine St., Waukegan; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Eric Castillo to Hugo A Lopez Tercero

$170,000; 2725 W Cheyenne Road, Waukegan; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Alan W Marttila to Gustavo Tercero

$167,000; 1040 W Pacific Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Regina Vega to Freddie L Ford

$160,000; 236 N Butrick St., Waukegan; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Antonia Godina to Yazmin Morales

$155,000; 2219 Pearsall Parkway, Waukegan; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Lucinda Villalobos to Hector Perez

$105,000; 659 Kennard St., Waukegan; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Shawndra Miller to Brooke Hacking

$98,000; 3416 Winhaven Drive, Waukegan; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to Gloria Salazar

$67,000; 3130 W Monroe St Unit 211, Waukegan; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Olushola Onafeko to Jordan S Mahoney

Winthrop Harbor

$122,000; 2106 5th St., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Witt Holdings LLC to Dennis Armstrong

Zion

$216,000; 4208 Swan Lane, Zion; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by Tyrus Goshay to Megan D Davis

$200,000; 2915 Gideon Ave., Zion; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Shiloh Properties LLC to Daniel Tirado

$175,000; 1009 Lorelei Drive, Zion; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Mattie S Hargress to Jesus Yair Becerra Alvarez

$174,000; 2608 Gideon Ave., Zion; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Arturo Camacho to Herbert Mccoy Jr

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.