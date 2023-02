Kane County property transfers for Dec. 20, 2022, to Jan. 10, 2023

Algonquin

$330,000; 2232 Barrett Drive, Algonquin; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Bala R Stephen to Charles Walsh

$177,500; 2140 Peach Tree Lane, Algonquin; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by Kendall Partners Ltd to Property Partners of Fox Valley

$152,500; 2140 Peach Tree Lane, Algonquin; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by Beverly Mcauliffe to Kendall Partners Ltd

Aurora

$625,000; 965 Riverstone Drive, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Amanda Aaron to Byung Soon Jun

$582,000; 2419 Adamsway Drive, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Edward R Green to Sukhjit Kaur Randhawa

$555,000; 2965 Clara Ave., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Laura C Miller to Daniel G Kelps

$469,000; 2728 Downing Court, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Trevor J P Kight to Monish Chandrashekar

$415,000; 2380 Lakeside Drive, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Michele Drews to Yu Chen

$405,000; 1975 Holloway Court, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Loretta Virginia Glowaty Trust to Mohammed F Khayum

$352,000; 461 W New York St., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Richard Guzman to Ivan Koren

$325,000; 537 N Edgelawn Drive, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Lynn S Fahlmark to Always Faithful Properties LLC

$292,000; 1743 Rosebud Lane, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Juvenal Valladares Martinez to Carlos A Nava Cabrero

$285,000; 2201 Bradford Lane, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Douglas F Gooding to Liana Delia Cruz

$265,000; 2443 S Crescent Lane, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by Meulner Trust to Veronica V Shuttleworth

$250,000; 844 Eagle Drive, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Chaisty Peace to Daniel Steven Berendt Jr

$250,000; 505 Metropolitan St Unit 505, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Zohir Amonov to Nosir Turaboev

$250,000; 1473 Sedona Ave., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Nancy E Berg to Edward Green

$233,000; 1137 Superior St., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Destiny Zinay Robles to Rosa Ferrer-prieto

$225,000; 3299 Cremin Lane, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Kendall Partners Ltd to Vinayeka Prabhakara

$225,000; 2248 Scott Lane, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Kathleen Everett to Ram K Nathan

$220,000; 4019 Blackstone Drive, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Robert P Walker to Nicole Gandolfo

$215,000; 404 N Farnsworth Ave., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Michael V Leshchenko to Isai U Ruiz

$212,000; 527 S Calumet Ave., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Vat Properties LLC Series 527 to Daniel Romero

$205,000; 1115 S 4th St., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by Daniel Scott Bilbruck to Romeo Toledo

$201,000; 536 Morton Ave., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by A & A Ratliff Properties LLC to Anthony Luis Murcio

$200,000; 475 S Smith St., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Alexavier Correa Crespo to Omero Villalpando Magana

$197,000; 767 Four Seasons Blvd., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Cody Dodd to Shabana Rehman

$194,000; 188 N Kendall St., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Barrera Properties LLC to Maria M Salazar

$190,000; 837 Symphony Drive, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Joe Aguado to Brandyn J Hernandez-dempsey

$190,000; 700 Oakwood Ave., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Classic Investments LLC to Rocio Orozco Reyes

$190,000; 675 Konen Ave., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by John Crawford to Martin A Gaytan

$180,000; 414 Morton Ave., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by John E Montesano to Enrique Ramirez

$175,000; 356 Melrose Ave., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Marilyn Sanchez to Francisco Robinson

$175,000; 130 Bluff St., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Fred C Bracero to Guadalupe Arzola

$165,000; 3299 Cremin Lane, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by David R Stefanski to Kendall Partners Ltd

$130,000; 279 Gregory St Unit 2, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Rakesh Margam to Gloria J Swanson

$100,000; 1850 Tall Oaks Dr Unit 2207, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Claudia Cecilia Arismendy Bedoya to Pampa Housing LLC

$58,000; 2500 Amy Lane, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Hernan Magana to Michelle Marie Figueroa Pedraza

Batavia

$600,000; 1122 Schiedler Drive, Batavia; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Rhett H Asher to Kevin K Brown

$450,000; 1674 Derby Drive, Batavia; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Santa Baraily to Victoria Yurachek

$400,000; 1315 Hall Court, Batavia; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Christine A Sanchez to John Barkow

$390,000; 218 N Water St Unit 303, Batavia; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by Stanley G Wojcicki to Robert Cotterell

$318,000; 1121 Rye Court, Batavia; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by James Peacock to Michael W Christerson

$270,000; 1300 Georgetown Dr Unit 1300, Batavia; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Suzanne Herbst to Kurtis Spurgin

Burlington

$55,000; 395 Valley Way, Burlington; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Timothy Seyller to Scott Palmer

Carpentersville

$415,000; 3102 Drury Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Robert A Davidson to Christy Weintraub

$359,000; 1807 Van Dyke Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Joseph V Delucca to Christian R Denes

$315,000; 2109 Aberdeen Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Luz Maria Castillo to Jessica Denise Sanchez

$195,000; 984 Berkley St., Carpentersville; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Jayro Montoya to Teresita Milagros Cruz

$170,000; 628 Westwind Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by Darlene Mulhearn to Enrique Medrano Villarreal

$117,500; 1623 Sacramento Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Kane County Sheriff to Saleem Mohammed

Cary

$230,000; 24760 N Sylvester St., Cary; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Jo E Burtch to Kristy Adams

Elburn

$445,000; 623 Independence Ave., Elburn; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Richard D Walstrom Trust to Kyle Westrom

$425,000; 1420 Madsen St., Elburn; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Grant Sabo Jr

$379,000; 1235 Robinson St., Elburn; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Bryan C Janito to Timothy Brian Bedard

$356,000; 722 Ridge Drive, Elburn; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Jane Johnson to Stephen Coomes

$275,000; 43W840 Old Midlothian Road, Elburn; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Wendy L Rossett to Ronald A Shaw

Elgin

$638,000; 3705 Skyglade Court, Elgin; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Vinayakumar Vellampati

$569,000; 3649 Old Bridge Lane, Elgin; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Silverthorne Development Co to Jake Fernandez

$568,500; 3712 Skyglade Court, Elgin; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Spencer Rockwell

$500,000; 3797 Honeysuckle Lane, Elgin; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Bala Seshadri Sura

$450,000; 712 Slate Run, Elgin; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Umakanth Vellanki

$425,000; 739 W Highland Ave., Elgin; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Larry M Hanson to Robert L Heidemann

$399,000; 847 Beech Drive, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Eileen T Ruggiero to Monika Bolanowski

$390,000; 2159 Niagara Court, Elgin; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Alexis Nevarez to Mark Noble

$388,000; 113 Elm St., Elgin; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Robert F Moe to Zachary P Girard

$385,000; 3851 Double Eagle Drive, Elgin; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Wiercinski Trust to Gennaro Paccione

$335,000; 2071 Monday Drive, Elgin; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Tony S Dubovik to Daniel A Crane

$307,000; 1541 Saint Andrews Circle, Elgin; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Douglas K Cooke to Mario Cruz

$277,000; 125 Oak St., Elgin; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Aminul Karim to Irma E Gutierrez

$264,000; 120 Tennyson Court, Elgin; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Krystal Kim Herrera to Estella Santos-valadez

$261,500; 4058 Pompton Ave., Elgin; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Stephanie Marie Stone to Elizabeta Adili

$250,000; 2426 Anna Way, Elgin; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Rebecca Wynne Demas to Ruben Hernandez

$218,000; 1471 Keystone Court, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Richard Welc to Robert A Haas

$216,000; 1995 Muirfield Circle, Elgin; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by James R Dibenedetto to Weston Grover

$210,000; 10N827 Hawthorne St., Elgin; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Beth Warren to Adelmira M Leos

$200,000; 2538 Hatfield Court, Elgin; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Susan Ward Trestrail to Andres Chavez

$185,000; 862 Shuler St., Elgin; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Paul D Andersen to Eduardo Molina

$182,000; 779 N Shady Oaks Drive, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Faiz Moinuddin to Wilmer Arreola Ledesma

$170,000; 847 Seminole Drive, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Allison E Wales to Adriana Rayas Flores

$151,500; 295 Waverly Drive, Elgin; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Judicial Sales Corp to Saleem Mohammed

$94,000; 1053 Houston Ave., Elgin; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Thomas Clarizio to Mohammed R Ali

Geneva

$618,500; 706 Fox Run Drive, Geneva; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Michael Pruss to Steven Slobodecki

$520,000; 39W137 E Mallory Drive, Geneva; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Noah Muelfelt to Kevin J Tagney

$490,000; 215 Jefferson St., Geneva; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Makenzie Grisham to Hugh Vyse Palmer

$455,000; 39W354 W Mallory Drive, Geneva; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Billie D Needham to Quinn W Jennings

$310,000; 1139 Brentwood Court, Geneva; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Matthew Metropulos to Herlind Cruz Romero

$225,000; 708 Richards St., Geneva; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by Mary M Clark to Matthew D Stern

Gilberts

$82,500; 959 Mario Lane, Gilberts; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Gilberts Development FN LLC to NVR Inc

Hampshire

$339,500; 430 E Meadowdale Circle, Hampshire; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by NVR Inc to Paul Staples

$228,000; 585 Vine St., Hampshire; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Scott M Martin to Makenna Ann Jensen

$152,500; 252 Highland Ave., Hampshire; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Kendall Partners Ltd to Luzmaria Leyva

Huntley

$50,000; 11952 Oak Creek Parkway, Huntley; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Apex 11952 LLC to Chirag Patel

Montgomery

$364,000; 1915 Windette Drive, Montgomery; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Daniel Cooper to Adaliz Velasquez

$170,000; 1827 Candlelight Circle, Montgomery; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Kendall Partners Ltd to Judy Cox

North Aurora

$563,500; 540 Western Drive, North Aurora; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by McCue Builders Inc to George E Mattix

$551,000; 518 Fairview Road, North Aurora; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Evans Trust to TLP-Phelan 518 Fairview Proper

$341,000; 503 Juniper Drive, North Aurora; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by Derrick A Demeester to Jaime Torano

$329,500; 700 Lindsay Circle, North Aurora; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Jeffrey A Wunderl to Patrick Block

$190,000; 807 Hidden Creek Lane, North Aurora; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Christine E Kuehn to Sandra Guadalupe Ponce Moreno

Pingree Grove

$373,000; 1532 Hollow Tree Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Shawn Ronald Mellesmoen

$362,000; 731 Woodfern Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Amy T Peterson to Kenneth Jackson

$290,000; 1752 Southern Circle, Pingree Grove; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Irene Militello

$233,000; 1432 Bar Harbor Court, Pingree Grove; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Christian Quintanilla to Rikironn Annjo Quinsay Bautista

Sleepy Hollow

$407,000; 238 Jamestowne Court, Sleepy Hollow; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by William M Rice to David W Schlossberg

South Elgin

$581,500; 384 S Pointe Ave., South Elgin; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Esteban A Garcia

$576,000; 393 S Pointe Ave., South Elgin; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Rosangela Colella

$520,000; 687 Waterside Drive, South Elgin; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Jennifer L Johnson to Faiz Siddiqui

$355,000; 961 Fulton St., South Elgin; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Thomas R Johnson to Miguel Ventura

$295,000; 1605 Deer Pointe Drive, South Elgin; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Araceli Torres to Pooja Shailendra Desai

$250,000; 355 Thornwood Way Unit F, South Elgin; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Syed F Ahmed to Rashithulla Khan

St. Charles

$540,500; 39W160 Baert Lane, St. Charles; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by Comparini Trust to Veaceslav Cissa

$450,000; 3417 Antoine Place, St. Charles; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Anjan Pahadi to Alexander Weinstein

$225,000; 213 Millington Way, St. Charles; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Linda S Pileggi to Constanza Bello

Sugar Grove

$527,000; 128 Atkinson Drive, Sugar Grove; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by NVR Inc to Hakan Ahmet Hatipoglu

$440,000; 948 Pembridge Place, Sugar Grove; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Smiricky Trust to Charles J Welch

$360,000; 170 Cobbler Court, Sugar Grove; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Walter Castellanos to David C Huff

$230,000; 541 Mallard Ln Unit A, Sugar Grove; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by John M Pauley to Dennis J Steibel

West Dundee

$410,000; 547 Eichler Drive, West Dundee; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Dundee Investments LLC to Jessica Johnson

$350,000; 726 Edinburgh Lane, West Dundee; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by Karen A Sabella to Marko Danilovic

$257,000; 88 Hawley Ave., West Dundee; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Cody Michael Kleiser

$226,000; 2724 Acorn Court, West Dundee; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Sidman Trust to William G Chalmers

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.