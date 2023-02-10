Glen Ellyn schools host 'Crosstown Classic' food drive

Students at Glenbard West and Glenbard South high schools are participating in a friendly competition to collect donations for the Glen Ellyn Food Pantry.

The fifth annual "Crosstown Classic Food Drive" continues through Feb. 16.

The Glenbard South student council has set up an Amazon wish list to supply the pantry with canned goods and toiletries.

People also can make a free-will donation using the SchoolPay system. All donations benefit the nonprofit food pantry. An ongoing renovation is transforming the former parsonage next to Faith Lutheran Church into a new home for the food pantry along Park Boulevard.