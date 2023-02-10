Elgin preschool teacher accused of pushing student into the snow

An Elgin preschool teacher is on administrative leave and faces a felony charge after authorities allege he pushed a student into the snow.

Patrick Keating, 40, of Elgin, turned himself in to Elgin Police Wednesday and posted $1,000 bond. He is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place and is scheduled to appear before a Kane County judge on March 2, Elgin Police spokesman Sgt. Mike Martino said.

Keating, a licensed teacher in Illinois since 2006, is listed as a preschool teacher at Illinois Park Center for Early Learning in Elgin.

Elgin Area School District U-46 spokeswoman Karla Jimenez said the teacher immediately was placed on leave after the district was made aware of the situation on Jan. 26. She declined further comment noting the district does not comment on personnel matters.

However, in a letter to parents, the school's principal said once officials were made aware of the recess incident "the teacher was asked to leave and not return to the building." Principal Apryl Lowe also wrote that the incident was referred to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and the Elgin Police Department.

"We strive to promote a culture of mutual respect and take deliberate steps to create a positive school culture and climate in which every student can learn, and feel safe, nurtured, and welcome," Lowe wrote to parents. "We ask that you please explain to your child that if they see or become aware of any inappropriate behavior or safety concerns, to notify you, a trusted adult, or the police right away."

Martino said police are not aware of any other students who were mistreated by the teacher. He added, the student involved in this case was not physically injured.