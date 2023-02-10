Elgin mayoral candidates have spirited discussion
Updated 2/10/2023 5:40 PM
Elgin Mayor Dave Kaptain, who has served 12 years in that role, faces a challenge from 6-year City Councilman Corey Dixon.
The two candidates squared off for a spirited hourlong discussion Friday afternoon with a member of the Daily Herald's editorial board.
related
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.