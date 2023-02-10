Elgin City Council candidates discuss issues of the day with Daily Herald editorial board
Updated 2/10/2023 5:33 PM
Eight of the nine people running for four Elgin City Council seats met Friday with a member of the Daily Herald editorial board to discuss the issues of the day.
The candidates who participated were incumbents John Steffen, Rose Martinez and Tish Powell. Challengers included Anthony Ortiz, Tia Aagesen, Karin Jones, Diana Alfaro and Ismael Cordova.
Marcus Banner did not participate.
related
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.