DuPage County property transfers for Dec. 20, 2022, to Jan. 10, 2023

Addison

$740,500; 641 N Highlander Way, Addison; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Taseen A Mohammed

$625,000; 952 W Stonehedge Drive, Addison; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Hai H Vu to Farah Kothawal

$485,000; 1319 N Saddle Row, Addison; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Reza Nafisi to Vivek Patel

$365,000; 514 E Comstock Ave., Addison; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Veronica Haro to Lisa Rivera

$157,500; 239 N Mill Rd Unit 111, Addison; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by David J Wagner to Bonifacio Garcia

Aurora

$625,000; 965 Riverstone Drive, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Amanda Aaron to Byung Soon Jun

$582,000; 2419 Adamsway Drive, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Edward R Green to Sukhjit Kaur Randhawa

$555,000; 2965 Clara Ave., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Laura C Miller to Daniel G Kelps

$469,000; 2728 Downing Court, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Trevor J P Kight to Monish Chandrashekar

$415,000; 2380 Lakeside Drive, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Michele Drews to Yu Chen

$405,000; 1975 Holloway Court, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Loretta Virginia Glowaty Trust to Mohammed F Khayum

$352,000; 461 W New York St., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Richard Guzman to Ivan Koren

$325,000; 537 N Edgelawn Drive, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Lynn S Fahlmark to Always Faithful Properties LLC

$292,000; 1743 Rosebud Lane, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Juvenal Valladares Martinez to Carlos A Nava Cabrero

$285,000; 2201 Bradford Lane, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Douglas F Gooding to Liana Delia Cruz

$265,000; 2443 S Crescent Lane, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by Meulner Trust to Veronica V Shuttleworth

$250,000; 844 Eagle Drive, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Chaisty Peace to Daniel Steven Berendt Jr

$250,000; 505 Metropolitan St Unit 505, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Zohir Amonov to Nosir Turaboev

$250,000; 1473 Sedona Ave., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Nancy E Berg to Edward Green

$233,000; 1137 Superior St., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Destiny Zinay Robles to Rosa Ferrer-prieto

$225,000; 3299 Cremin Lane, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Kendall Partners Ltd to Vinayeka Prabhakara

$225,000; 2248 Scott Lane, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Kathleen Everett to Ram K Nathan

$220,000; 4019 Blackstone Drive, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Robert P Walker to Nicole Gandolfo

$215,000; 404 N Farnsworth Ave., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Michael V Leshchenko to Isai U Ruiz

$212,000; 527 S Calumet Ave., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Vat Properties LLC Series 527 to Daniel Romero

$205,000; 1115 S 4th St., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by Daniel Scott Bilbruck to Romeo Toledo

$201,000; 536 Morton Ave., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by A & A Ratliff Properties LLC to Anthony Luis Murcio

$200,000; 475 S Smith St., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Alexavier Correa Crespo to Omero Villalpando Magana

$197,000; 767 Four Seasons Blvd., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Cody Dodd to Shabana Rehman

$194,000; 188 N Kendall St., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Barrera Properties LLC to Maria M Salazar

$190,000; 837 Symphony Drive, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Joe Aguado to Brandyn J Hernandez-dempsey

$190,000; 700 Oakwood Ave., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Classic Investments LLC to Rocio Orozco Reyes

$190,000; 675 Konen Ave., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by John Crawford to Martin A Gaytan

$180,000; 414 Morton Ave., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by John E Montesano to Enrique Ramirez

$175,000; 356 Melrose Ave., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Marilyn Sanchez to Francisco Robinson

$175,000; 130 Bluff St., Aurora; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Fred C Bracero to Guadalupe Arzola

$165,000; 3299 Cremin Lane, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by David R Stefanski to Kendall Partners Ltd

$130,000; 279 Gregory St Unit 2, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Rakesh Margam to Gloria J Swanson

$100,000; 1850 Tall Oaks Dr Unit 2207, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Claudia Cecilia Arismendy Bedoya to Pampa Housing LLC

$58,000; 2500 Amy Lane, Aurora; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Hernan Magana to Michelle Marie Figueroa Pedraza

Bensenville

$569,000; 1039 David Drive, Bensenville; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Farideh Moshtael to Ana Blindauer

$360,000; 315 George St., Bensenville; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by June Speaker to Shawn L Aguilar

$281,000; 933 S York Road, Bensenville; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Sumpay Trust to Ramiro Olivares

$255,000; 507 W Green St., Bensenville; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by Pamela Hallman to Francisco Reyes Martinez

$135,000; 100 N Mason St Unit 304, Bensenville; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Piotr Zaranski to Thomas Nishimoto

Bloomingdale

$750,000; 240 Stonington Drive, Bloomingdale; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by Springfield Partners Group LLC to Austin Sale

$133,000; 208 Glengarry Dr Unit 4 303, Bloomingdale; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Thomas V Zaccardi Trust to Justyna Terlecka

Carol Stream

$570,000; 291 Commonwealth Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by Benny R Pruett to Custom Drapery Workroom Inc

$340,000; 256 Edmundton Circle, Carol Stream; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Esteban Ortiz to Duck Ha Ryoo

$307,000; 1184 Hill Crest Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by James M Camberis to David R Chybicki

$280,000; 850 Pembrook Court, Carol Stream; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Taylor Chybicki to Melissa N Klimek

$280,000; 574 Sauk Court, Carol Stream; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by Jose Luis Pedraza to Muhammad Fahim

$275,000; 160 Horizon Circle, Carol Stream; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Bintz Trust to Jay Patel

$217,000; 180 Shawnee Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Jeffrey L Linde to Emilio Rodriguez Vargas

$110,000; 26W245 North Ave., Carol Stream; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Dantzler Trust to Reinvest Homes LLC

$68,000; 1N340 Farwell St., Carol Stream; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by True North Quality Homes LLC to Zoran Krstic

Clarendon Hills

$545,000; 354 57th St., Clarendon Hills; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Andrew C Hitchman to Sarah Wiemeyer

$350,000; 5775 Tennessee Ave., Clarendon Hills; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Moo Jong Joo to Lei He

Darien

$550,000; 6925 Sierra Drive, Darien; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Excellent Woodworking Inc to Sarah Dlhy

$355,000; 1525 Shelley Court, Darien; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by Barbara J Anderson to Karen Therese Dziekan

$350,000; 1905 Gordon Court, Darien; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by John H Foresman to Martin D Schultz

$320,000; 2641 Woodmere Drive, Darien; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Brett Dlhy to Claudeen Barber

$295,000; 7830 Darien Lake Drive, Darien; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Thomas E Kozeluh to Mariann Fudacz

$295,000; 122 69th St., Darien; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by Predrag Igic to Zoran Ivkovic

$285,000; 2793 Woodmere Drive, Darien; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Brigita Fitzpatrick to Inna Zahorodnia

$229,000; 8297 Sweetwater Ct Unit 4-8297, Darien; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp to Sergiu Gurau

$207,000; 1601 Ashley Ct Unit D, Darien; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by Ernesta Glutkinaite to Anita Bakreska

$137,000; 134 Holly Ave., Darien; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Maria Fudala to Joseph Carioscia

$110,500; 7422 Brookdale Dr Unit 1-107, Darien; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by G Nicholas Lehner to Ray Wyman

Downers Grove

$724,000; 4322 Fairview Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Pbwinc4 LLC to Carlos Lopez

$700,000; 436 Buckingham Place, Downers Grove; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Bolzan Trust to Joshua A Whited

$652,000; 5726 Middaugh Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Matthew Miller to Joel Moorhead

$575,000; 1249 Candlewood Drive, Downers Grove; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by David P Kaiser to Scott Carbon

$460,000; 3945 Douglas Road, Downers Grove; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by Chris Mccormick to Kyla A Snow

$420,000; 926 Chicago Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Ryan B Neil to Justin L Brannon

$300,000; 1849 Hastings Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by Joseph A Vittorio to Mazin N Nabulsi

$231,000; 4814 Pershing Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Paradise Trust to Robert Stasiak

$220,000; 4400 Pershing Ave Unit 2N, Downers Grove; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Marler Trust to Daniel V Pacetti

$200,000; 5604 Sherman Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Rally Homes LLC to Samuel J Peschke

$180,000; 6243 Springside Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Rigney Trust to Efren Contreras

$177,000; 4221 Saratoga Ave Unit 206A, Downers Grove; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Quinn Trust to Sadl LLC

$175,000; 4220 Saratoga Ave Unit 206, Downers Grove; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Jill Johnston Overstreet to Mildred Ann Swiecicki

Elmhurst

$290,000; 15W720 Lexington St., Elmhurst; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Victor Rivera to Ricardo Chavarria Hernandez

$272,500; 782 N Van Auken St., Elmhurst; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Anne T Ryan to Michael Lebiecki

Glen Ellyn

$745,000; 474 Hill Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by James B King to Brian M Kristof

$680,000; 459 Hillside Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Brian Wesbury to Dustin Popovich

$550,000; 436 Arlington Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Mark K Mayerhoff to Justin Rodriguez

$475,000; 575 Harding Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Thomas J Ciardiello

$450,000; 47 S Driveway Unit 47, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Alejandro A Chavez to Norbert B Knapke

$445,000; 22W516 Lakeside Drive, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Polly A Matura to Melissa Mcginn Lacroix

$420,000; 485 Greenfield Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Miriam M Esmail to Frank A Mordini

$415,000; 21W675 Monticello Road, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by John H Fisch to Angela M Pennisi

$385,000; 604 Roosevelt Road, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Budzinski Trust to Ginas Property LLC

$325,000; 806 Kenilworth Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Rdfn Ventures Inc to Fredy Ortiz

$285,000; 21W644 Kensington Road, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Nicholas John Vergoth to Christine C Chlapecka Estate

$220,500; 907 Dawn Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by John P Spizzirri to Zdzislaw Slonka

$158,000; 382 Sandhurst Cir Unit 5, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Kendall Partners Ltd to Arturo De Jesus Rojas Gasca

$152,000; 1188 Royal Glen Dr Unit 325W, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Stephanie M Poli to Efraim Lopez Jr

Glendale Heights

$295,500; 678 Leslie Lane, Glendale Heights; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Dorothy J Ross to Servando Davalos

$265,000; 690 Armitage Ave., Glendale Heights; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by James Malloy to Fernando Rodriguez

$235,000; 29 Brittany Lane, Glendale Heights; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by Brian M Konieczny to Sanket Shah

$192,000; 1296 Prairie Ave Unit B, Glendale Heights; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Athar Siddiqui to Maria Velazquez Escobar

$129,500; 256 Shorewood Dr Unit 1C, Glendale Heights; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Theresa Thuy Tran to Tariq Abdallah

Hinsdale

$670,000; 609 W 4th St., Hinsdale; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Thomas B Braham to Adam M Maycock

$375,000; 1409 Burr Oak Rd Unit 107A, Hinsdale; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Bank Of America Trustee to Catherine Gorman

$230,000; 320 Claymoor Unit 2A, Hinsdale; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Old National Bank Trustee to Yasmine Abu Arab

Itasca

$400,000; 5N350 Neva Terrace, Itasca; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Hosters Trust to Daniel Batarseh

$360,000; 333 Parkside Ave., Itasca; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Antonio Bruno to Besnik Shingjini

Lisle

$455,000; 6634 Grenoble Court, Lisle; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Meihua He to Jason Polcyn

$425,000; 4430 Black Partridge Lane, Lisle; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Cantera Of Third Rock Properti to Carly M Rodriguez

$182,000; 5700 Hillcrest Ln Unit 4A, Lisle; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Robert F Prusa to Michael J Jacobs

$180,000; 1603 Maple Ter Unit 109D, Lisle; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Joseph P Cademartori to Brigita Fitzpatrick

$145,000; 6000 Oakwood Dr Unit 5H, Lisle; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Anton S Lessmeister to Krzysztof Mastalerz

$133,000; 4721 Saint Joseph Creek Rd Unit 1G, Lisle; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Gina M Bodoh to Nour S Idriss

Lombard

$646,000; 652 N Charlotte St., Lombard; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Anhui Yingliu Usa Inc to Hameed Ur Rahman Syed

$305,000; 702 S Ahrens Ave., Lombard; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Stephen J Noesen to Alexis Dunk

$285,000; 63 W Crystal Ave., Lombard; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Jaras Trust to Thomas Parpan

$257,000; 1147 E Cambria Ln S, Lombard; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Tomasko Trust to Mary Alice Flavin

$230,000; 2081 Downing St., Lombard; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Wiser Trust to Edward Wiser

$222,000; 25 E Hickory St Unit C, Lombard; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Rebecca C Smith to Leif Eric Nelson

$197,000; 2201 S Grace St Unit 500, Lombard; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Emily R Kuppinger to Ermioni Hoda

$177,000; 1056 S Fairfield Ave., Lombard; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Jeremy Giderof

$120,000; 1313 S Rebecca Rd Unit 1-122, Lombard; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Gregory T Sabel to Dua Kalota

Medinah

$542,000; 6N243 Harvey Road, Medinah; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by David C Jarvis to Karina M Pekala

Naperville

$748,812; 3616 Gold Cup Lane, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 30, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Pravien Kumar Krishnakumar

$727,000; 1211 Wrenson Ave., Naperville; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Vinay Hemanthkumar

$700,000; 2720 Cheyenne Drive, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 30, 2022, by Tahniyath Shakir to Manoj Kumar Murthy

$684,800; 2827 Lancelot Lane, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 30, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Kunal Ramesh Matkar

$657,500; 513 Arlington Ave., Naperville; Sold on Dec. 30, 2022, by Mark A Teed to Joseph Wiesemann

$655,500; 2983 Lancelot Lane, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 30, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Owais Yusuf

$642,439; 2559 Accolade Ave., Naperville; Sold on Dec. 30, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Samantha Hardin

$635,000; 838 Manassas Court, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Kristen L Thomson to Jeffrey Genalen

$610,000; 520 S Washington St Unit 304, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Sandra Omara to Beth Green

$610,000; 11 Pepperidge Road, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Charles J Welch III to Stephen R Dunn

$600,000; 227 W Benton Ave., Naperville; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Vincent E Ory to Lisa A Demos

$596,909; 2527 Accolade Ave., Naperville; Sold on Dec. 30, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Raju T Khatri

$590,000; 921 Creekside Circle, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Richard A Janor to Kailiang Li

$583,500; 2222 Weatherbee Lane, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Sridhar Veerapaneni

$575,000; 725 Alexandria Drive, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 3, 2023, by Nancy A Gervel to Mark S Lindberg

$572,084; 2551 Accolade Ave., Naperville; Sold on Dec. 30, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Nicholas R Wright

$551,000; 2220 Weatherbee Lane, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Huan Gia Huynh

$548,000; 2128 Yellowstar Lane, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Rui Hu to Eugen Miu

$545,000; 965 Hidden Lake Road, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Thompson Joint Trust to Robert F Beuse

$535,000; 2224 Weatherbee Lane, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Akash Jain

$525,000; 672 Lookout Court, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Herkert Trust to Nathan Stillwell

$490,000; 1190 Oakton Lane, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Andrew K Selby to Swapnal Dubey

$460,000; 2627 Avondale Circle, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 29, 2022, by Schumpp Trust to Thomas P Egan Jr

$450,000; 624 Bakewell Lane, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Barbara I Thompson to Dylan Matthew Pauga

$400,000; 1509 Kenyon Drive, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Thomas E Ambler to Patrice Flentge

$388,000; 111 Waterford Court, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Muhlenfeld Trust to Daniel T Motta

$345,000; 626 E 4th Ave., Naperville; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Gary L Espey to D J K Custom Homes Inc

$330,000; 1710 Coach Drive, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Thomas T Chowattukunnel to Mark Teed

$320,000; 2088 Navarone Drive, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Jason Polcyn to Viktoriia A Thompson

$307,000; 856 Donelson Court, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Todd P Young to Ibrahim Syed

$292,000; 1754 N Washington St., Naperville; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Asma Akhras to Line Transportation Inc

$267,000; 629 Dana Ct Unit B, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Hollonbeck 2017 Trust to Rajesh Bhatia

$260,000; 1304 Tennyson Lane, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Sanchi Arora to Alberto T Hanan

$225,000; 23 Foxcroft Rd Unit 115, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by Leanne Lyons to Andrey Shargaev

$215,000; 5S450 Scots Dr Unit A, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Grandview Capital LLC to Ramesh Palipi

$162,000; 1041 W Ogden Ave Unit 324, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Ronald C Morice to Ciara Wells

$160,000; 5S070 Pebblewood Lane, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by Keith A Schultz to Sowmya Tummala

$143,500; 1525 Raymond Dr Unit 203, Naperville; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Sean J Butler to Shannon L White

$110,000; 4227 Chinaberry Lane, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 29, 2022, by Crestview Builders Inc to Overstreet Builders Inc

Oak Brook

$730,000; 4 Oak Brook Club Dr Unit F106, Oak Brook; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Barnes Trust to James A Johnson

$126,000; 40 N Tower Rd Unit 1G, Oak Brook; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Gabriel Tuck

Oakbrook Terrace

$281,000; 17W424 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Deborah Harvey to Nicole Elizabeth Yuede

Roselle

$285,000; 155 Brendon Court, Roselle; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Ock U Lee to Phillip Villasin

$280,000; 370 Norman Lane, Roselle; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Frank Knight to Ricardo P Senara Jr

$262,500; 659 Glacier Trail, Roselle; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Victoria J Mason to Kaitlyn Onnezi

$255,000; 1289 Wandsworth Circle, Roselle; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Raul Cabrera to Jamie M Bay

$252,500; 1363 Ashbury Ln E Unit E, Roselle; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Alex R Demeritt to Rajeshbhai K Patel

$200,000; 17 E Hattendorf Ave Unit 505, Roselle; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Devinch Trust to Marcela M Hojda

Villa Park

$405,000; 542 S Princeton Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Luna Development LLC to Kevin Houtz

$285,000; 632 W Terrace St., Villa Park; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Schumacher Trust to Daniel Lawrence

$275,000; 407 N Bierman Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Jared Dobbs to Gustavo Rosales Arreola

$195,000; 1S276 Ingersoll Lane, Villa Park; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Syed Zoha to Gulshan A Ahmedjanova

$182,500; 1S220 Ardmore Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Salman Mahmood to Tekeyia T Harris

Warrenville

$370,000; 30W249 Bedford Court, Warrenville; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Robert A Baloun to Matea Vrdoljak

$310,000; 3S061 Sunset Drive, Warrenville; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Daniel F Humann to Daniel F Humann Jr

$244,000; 29W463 Birchwood Drive, Warrenville; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Shane Toms to Nicholas Dalpolo

West Chicago

$415,000; 29W019 Colford Ave., West Chicago; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Michael Stone to Usama Hashmi

$412,500; 2913 Camden Drive, West Chicago; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Michael A Pondel to Christian J Sokolowski

$331,000; 542 Ingalton Ave., West Chicago; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Scott Hodges to Brian M Konieczny

$305,000; 29W146 Barnes Ave., West Chicago; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Fyntson Yang to Jason E Thomas

Westmont

$750,000; 131 N Wilmette Ave., Westmont; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Jason M Cox to Anssar Abuillan

$675,000; 140 N Warwick Ave., Westmont; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Andrew Panas to Timothy Oliver

$541,500; 515 N Warwick Ave., Westmont; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Mclp Asset Co Inc to Choudhry Muzaffar

$313,000; 410 Beechwood Drive, Westmont; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Andrew Wallace to Inderbir K Sidhu

$292,500; 524 N Park St., Westmont; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Wingert Trust to August Figliulo

$250,000; 130 W 67th St., Westmont; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Andre L Milla Adams to Vadzim Hoinash

$175,500; 1233 S Williams St Unit 4, Westmont; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Apc Trust to Bradley R Forsythe

Wheaton

$658,000; 1221 Eagle Court, Wheaton; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Hotchkiss Trust to Hubert J Kaulen

$580,000; 507 E Evergreen St., Wheaton; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Richard Baker to Mathew Hollis

$575,000; 0N141 Cobblestone Lane, Wheaton; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Edisorn Pardungkiattisak to Timothy R Kailer

$550,000; 0N521 Willow Road, Wheaton; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Robert M Sylvester to Edisorn Pardungkiattisak

$530,000; 202 N Prospect St., Wheaton; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by 4949 N Mont Clare LLC to George Katsigiannis

$300,000; 1578 Brittany Court, Wheaton; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Denise Cote to Florian D Furgal

$267,500; 1026 Whitchurch Court, Wheaton; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Higareda Trust to Endrit Dhamo

$244,000; 1617 Castbourne Court, Wheaton; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Deluca Trust to Robert Berg

$195,000; 1657 Williamsburg Ct Unit D, Wheaton; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Meghan Marie Saada to James Joseph Hoshell Jr

$140,000; 1475 S County Farm Rd Unit 16-2-3, Wheaton; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Valerie A Schafer to Jeffrey Walenter

Willowbrook

$435,000; 8138 Alabama Ave., Willowbrook; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Oliver Derza to Dominika Maria Sledz

$190,000; 6340 Americana Dr Unit 1013, Willowbrook; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Govind Lakshman to Talal Soufan

$122,000; 3A Kingery Quarter Unit 104, Willowbrook; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by Tony R Keys to Jose Marrooquin Jr

Winfield

$446,500; 28W021 Marion St., Winfield; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by Dennis Wiss to Mitchell Marrone

$350,000; 27W261 Heather Lane, Winfield; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Gwendelynn J Clark to Matthew Nelson

$149,000; 28W021 Marion St., Winfield; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by William Bell to Mitchell Marrone

Wood Dale

$390,000; 278 Prospect Ave., Wood Dale; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Damian Richard Barnes to Michael Dicosola

$390,000; 136 Forest View Ave., Wood Dale; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Jeffrey J Jalowiec to Lucas Confalonieri

$207,500; 336 N Oak Ave., Wood Dale; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Shelly Guerrero to Benjamin A Asire

Woodridge

$555,000; 8219 Chesterton Drive, Woodridge; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Raquel Herrera Trenkler to Sarah Choudhry

$500,000; 8105 Rosebury Ave., Woodridge; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by James V Kuchta to Alissa J Witt

$371,500; 8201 Deerwood Court, Woodridge; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Nancy C Blume to Jared Hall

$357,000; 2050 Wheeler St., Woodridge; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Jonathan Cooper to Christopher Leidecker

$73,000; 3435 83rd St Unit C10 G48 & G49, Woodridge; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Rodriguez Trust to Grandview Capital LLC

