Cook County property transfers for Dec. 20, 2022, to Jan. 10, 2023

Arlington Heights

$680,000; 717 N Vail Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Kathleen M Heffernan to Megan Gillespie

$575,000; 226 S Dunton Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Andrew McDermott to Steven Harris Shatsky

$570,000; 306 N Dwyer Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Vivian Meng Pang to Nicholas A Hill

$545,000; 3911 N Mitchell Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Gary Dumrauf to Anthony Boun

$425,000; 2023 N Stanton Court, Arlington Heights; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Bradley L Ginger to Kaustubh Patkar

$425,000; 1930 E Crabtree Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Jeffrey H Gabler

$408,000; 2003 N Fernandez Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Gregory Drogaline to Tae Wung Um

$401,500; 705 N Kennicott Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Allen Moy to Prestige Wedding Services LLC

$400,000; 930 S Beverly Lane, Arlington Heights; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Edward T Szymanski to Carol A Salgado

$400,000; 1929 N Spruce Terrace, Arlington Heights; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Sharon Hay to Mary Israel

$315,000; 1032 S Dunton Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Markus Gosse to Jacob Briciu

$302,000; 701 W Rand Rd Unit 322, Arlington Heights; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Swita Trust to Helen Cuvalo

$270,000; 904 E Euclid Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Tara M Farnsworth to Denise Ardizzone

$261,000; 1403 E Lillian Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by James M Risner to Niranjana Patel

$210,000; 1727 W Hawkes St Unit 7, Arlington Heights; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Jeffrey A Cain to Nilesh Sansare

Barrington

$755,000; 413 Maplewood Drive, Barrington; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by Welch 2018 Trust to Stoyan Marinovski

$650,000; 1014 Oakland Drive, Barrington; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Cusumano Trust to Edward Adams

$365,000; 563 Division St., Barrington; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Catherines Chatterbox LLC to Executive Int Const & Dev LLC

Bartlett

$627,500; 1750 Eastfield Drive, Bartlett; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Ritesh Patel

$515,000; 869 Groton Court, Bartlett; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Sandra J Pariso to Jean M Bell

$435,000; 246 Superior Circle, Bartlett; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Adam J Antonios to Dino Koutsoukos

$374,000; 1020 Concord Drive, Bartlett; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Kurt Muscato to Joseph Rafidia

$330,000; 1287 Timberline Drive, Bartlett; Sold on Dec. 23, 2022, by Michael Rosseland to Huma Quadri

$260,000; 1676 Chatsford Ct Unit 4, Bartlett; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Santucci Trust to Arline A Filishio

$195,000; 303 Newport Ln Unit D1, Bartlett; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Leo Pilati to Kassam H Master

$175,000; 165 Stephanie Ct Unit B, Bartlett; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Timothy M McHugh to Jamel Ignes Lim

$165,500; 115 Lucille Ct Unit B, Bartlett; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Rena L Nelson Silver to Rocco Dituri

Buffalo Grove

$570,000; 1417 Margate Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Greylee Properties LLC to Edwin Enyart Jr

$455,000; 210 Stanton Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Amirhossein Khosrojerdi to John Philip Michael

$425,000; 65 Wakefield Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Gennadiy Kazakish to Pushker Pandey

$392,000; 650 Buckthorn Terrace, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Ying Chin Chang to Rajiv Ahuja

$234,000; 961 Harvest Circle, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Adam Persha to Gloria Aurora Allas

$225,000; 377 Covington Ter Unit 5-2, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Steven Massarsky to Beverly Lee Roberts

$130,000; 7 Oak Creek Dr Unit 2702, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Robert Contreras to Robert Lee

$122,000; 974 Thornton Ln Unit 209, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Howard Hansen to Kamran Khan

$117,000; 1147 Miller Ln Unit 204, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Kevin Rosen to Mariya Popova Dimitrova

$60,000; 2921 Acacia Terrace, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by Daniel Gingiss to Daniel Gingiss

Des Plaines

$490,000; 290 Cornell Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Walter T Jack to Brean Ritz

$430,000; 1970 Koehler Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Sylvia Lenell Bocskay Trust to Jose O Montano

$425,000; 501 Teela Lane, Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Golf & Dee Management Inc to Clark Kana

$385,000; 171 Lance Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Felipe Castro to Ninos Khezaqia

$385,000; 1461 Wedgewood Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Carol Ohagan to Sara Trice

$360,000; 1448 Phoenix Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Kawano Trust to Maria De La Asuncion Martinez Molina

$355,000; 889 Madelyn Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Mario Galan to Alexa Knierim

$315,000; 838 E Grant Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Pearson Trust to Nora Odisho

$295,000; 1685 Mill St Unit 609, Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Bisserka P Passeva to Wayne Wiest

$280,000; 8913 Lyons St., Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Thankachan Kattukunnel Mathai to Nabeel Aywan

$267,500; 1349 E Washington St Unit 608A, Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Timothy F Pinner to Jensen Joseph

$256,000; 1743 White St., Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by George S Castillo to Mykhailo Kachor

$247,500; 9551 Terrace Place, Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Parna LLC to Gideon Grant

$240,000; 970 W Grant Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Shamiram Lowe to Matthew Sehneider

$225,000; 8800 Robin Dr Unit A, Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Siddiqa R A Khan to Elizabeth Okimoto

$210,000; 333 Graceland Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Austen Norberg to Luis Angel Robles Perez

$200,000; 8710 Gregory Ln Unit E, Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Luis M Gonzalez to Vaibhav Patel

$185,000; 1436 E Thacker St Unit 202, Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Sally Thomphsen to Tilekbek Kadyrov

$179,000; 1363 Perry St Unit 3C, Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 23, 2022, by Juan Pablo Vargas to Pamela A Hanley

$177,500; 9305 Hamilton Ct Unit F, Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Ivan Kampurov to Hussein Alanssari

$175,000; 722 Graceland Ave Unit 306, Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Elizabeth A Shannon to Kathleen M Ogrady

$170,000; 9375 Hamilton Ct Unit B, Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Lev Zhuk to Tadeusz Kowalski

$163,000; 1633 River St Unit 4A, Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 23, 2022, by Janina H Kwiek to Danielle Lekan

$152,000; 9581 Dee Rd Unit 2L, Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Fadi A Yousif to Shmoni Mirza

$150,000; 9001 Golf Rd Unit 7D, Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Anton Nemishev to Antoinette T Asper

$140,000; 8936 N Parkside Ave Unit 210, Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Hubert Sawasciuk to Constantin Stroie

$135,000; 9370 Hamilton Ct Unit F, Des Plaines; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Caldis Trust to Francisco A Martinez

Elk Grove Village

$399,000; 836 Bonita Ave., Elk Grove Village; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Kreysztof Pienkowski to Antonia Villascnor Marchal

$340,000; 1440 Hodlmair Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Dec. 23, 2022, by Janita M Kemnitz to John Tran

$295,000; 50 Avon Road, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Dec. 23, 2022, by Matthew Barkmeier to Jerry Christensen

$252,000; 210 Pleasant Drive, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Sheryl Ducay to Clim Development LLC

$190,000; 1873 Fox Run Dr Unit B, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Dec. 23, 2022, by Tara Alvarez to Jonathan Rodriguez

$186,500; 700 Wellington Ave Unit 202, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Ancona Trust to Pawel Gawedzki

$170,000; 700 Perrie Dr Unit 308, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Adam D Kendall to Gopal K Patel

Hanover Park

$392,500; 6436 Fremont Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Mary R Morrison to Adam Silezin

$390,000; 1880 Saint Clair Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Ana C Quintana to Nicolas Dibari

$341,000; 5209 Arlington Circle, Hanover Park; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by Mitesh Patel to Adriana Rodriguez

$261,500; 7544 Fairhaven Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Ewelina Mosio to Volodymyr Mykhailovskyi

$239,000; 7421 Camelia Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Judicial Sales Corp to MC Acquisitions LLC

$227,000; 2203 Camden Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by Jonathan J Henry Trust to Mohsin Qureshi

$186,000; 5635 Court Maria, Hanover Park; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Chauhan Trust to Paula Jones

$167,500; 1449 Bear Flag Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Purvi M Soni to Amtel Properties LLC

$165,000; 5617 Court Maria, Hanover Park; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by David King Ko to AAA Property IL LLC

$149,500; 8175 Kensington Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Nathan W McMillan to Keung M Cheng

Hoffman Estates

$575,000; 4983 Essington Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Samuel H Lee to Brian Gebhardt

$540,000; 5635 Caribou Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Thomas Mazuchowski to Vrajeshkumar J Shah

$500,000; 1591 Della Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Steven A Armstrong to Ahmet Yildiz

$470,500; 2201 Edgartown Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Jamie Lipitz to Sunil Gondaliya

$365,000; 205 Illinois Blvd., Hoffman Estates; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Ivan Pavlik to Roberto C Rosas Marunez

$331,000; 1849 Bolleana Court, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Warren K Jahns to Louis Thomas Samson

$297,000; 545 Kingman Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Don Rosenfeld to Felipe Castro

$175,000; 1760 Bristol Walk Unit F, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Giuseppe A Laudando to Sajjad H Raza

$89,000; 1880 Bonnie Ln Unit 202, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Keith B Novak Trust to Jeffrey Gilbert Novak

Inverness

$627,500; 506 Stone Canyon Circle, Inverness; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Lisa M Burke to Jason Mast

$500,000; 1846 Clover Drive, Inverness; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Matthew A May to Joseph Scandroli

$437,000; 791 Braeburn Road, Inverness; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Wilmington Trust Na Trustee to Leo Tyska

Lake Barrington

$250,000; 944 Oak Hill Rd Unit C517SFL, Lake Barrington; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Broderick Trust to Brenda Brainerd

Long Grove

$900,000; 7309 RFD, Long Grove; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Kenneth S Friend to Akshay Arora

$820,000; 5212 Briarcrest Lane, Long Grove; Sold on Jan. 5, 2023, by Guijun Zhu to Tyrus D Hudson

$242,500; 1146 Steeple View Drive, Long Grove; Sold on Jan. 4, 2023, by John J Ullrich to Stephen Schaefer

Mount Prospect

$512,500; 906 Kennicott Place, Mount Prospect; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by First American Bank Of Chicago to Megan Althoff

$475,000; 915 N Sumac Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Marcin Wiatr to Maltiben Patel

$425,500; 1108 E Barberry Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Sean W Obrien to Joseph Patrick Tyman

$410,000; 1817 E Maya Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Philip R Demma to Bichon Merza

$400,000; 1804 N Laurel Drive, Mount Prospect; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Bublitz Trust to Benjamin Prager

$380,000; 5 N Edward St., Mount Prospect; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Arthur Emanuele to Stephen P Stratton

$375,000; 100 S Emerson St Unit 505, Mount Prospect; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Schneider Trust to Gemini Farms LLC

$312,500; 1747 Verde Drive, Mount Prospect; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Robert W Hermanson to Matthew James Fitzgerald

$121,000; 701 W Huntington Commons Rd Unit 317, Mount Prospect; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Henryk W Marciniak Trust to Sang Y Yeom

Palatine

$655,000; 114 N Oak St., Palatine; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Derek Rowbotham to Scott Farrell

$550,000; 881 N Martin Drive, Palatine; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Sears Family Trust to Ryan T Nuzzo Fouts

$548,000; 219 Avondale Drive, Palatine; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Hiam Daher to Margaret Sheehy

$400,000; 2370 N Moseley Court, Palatine; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Bharat Kumar Reddy Karumuri to Neel Patel

$394,500; 1216 E Sayles Drive, Palatine; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Chicago Acquisition Partners L to Sara C Lilly

$380,000; 239 W Cheryl Lane, Palatine; Sold on Dec. 23, 2022, by James Huening to Thomas Kuspiel

$375,000; 617 S Cedar St., Palatine; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Mark W Casey to John T Redding

$365,000; 982 N Glenview Court, Palatine; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Judith Yvette Gaston 2000 Trus to Frank D Herrera

$350,000; 244 N Village Ct Unit 12, Palatine; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Pyan T Nuzzo to Gary A Newland

$300,000; 484 E Dundee Road, Palatine; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Caldwell Trust to Francisco Sema Paniagua

$270,000; 239 S Bothwell St., Palatine; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Gondek Trust to Alec G Kuczkowski

$223,000; 24 W Station St Unit 316, Palatine; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Gianna Venticinque to Station Street 316 LLC

$210,000; 190 S Stonington Dr Unit 421, Palatine; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Garelli Trust to Carly Mulert

$209,500; 715 E Whispering Oaks Drive, Palatine; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Maryann Stubitsch to Artur Anatolyevich Alenski

$168,000; 1255 N Sterling Ave Unit 105, Palatine; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Bartosz Lapa to Artur Alenski

$167,000; 900 E Wilmette Rd Unit 407, Palatine; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Louis G Apostol to Joseph C Garinger

$153,000; 950 E Wilmette Rd Unit 315, Palatine; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by William J Schug Jr to Douglas Scott Wells

$150,000; 1365 N Sterling Ave Unit 114D, Palatine; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Andrew Brown to Vera Shlain

Prospect Heights

$695,000; 910 W Wildwood Drive, Prospect Heights; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by MJ Renovation LLC to Jason C Gustaveson

$640,000; 308 W Circle Ave., Prospect Heights; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Vance Jackson to Jack Bradley Alldredge

$455,000; 16 Alton Road, Prospect Heights; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by James K Mueller to Jake W Mueller

$370,000; 415 W Marion St., Prospect Heights; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Thomas E Walloch to Lucas R Luecke

$341,000; 352 Country Club Drive, Prospect Heights; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Rupesh Kumar Kadiri to Mukta Hardas

Rolling Meadows

$337,000; 404 Lexington Lane, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Vigil Trust to Ioan D Ursu

$325,000; 4104 Owl Drive, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Ross Robert Wisniewski to Ross Robert Wisniewski

$263,000; 4001 Eagle Lane, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Jarina Trust to Margery Ziemba

$225,000; 3401 Wellington Ct Unit 403, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Sorci Trust to Thomas A Versen

Roselle

$285,000; 155 Brendon Court, Roselle; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Ock U Lee to Phillip Villasin

$280,000; 370 Norman Lane, Roselle; Sold on Jan. 10, 2023, by Frank Knight to Ricardo P Senara Jr

$262,500; 659 Glacier Trail, Roselle; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Victoria J Mason to Kaitlyn Onnezi

$255,000; 1289 Wandsworth Circle, Roselle; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Raul Cabrera to Jamie M Bay

$252,500; 1363 Ashbury Ln E Unit E, Roselle; Sold on Jan. 9, 2023, by Alex R Demeritt to Rajeshbhai K Patel

$200,000; 17 E Hattendorf Ave Unit 505, Roselle; Sold on Jan. 6, 2023, by Devinch Trust to Marcela M Hojda

Schaumburg

$465,000; 237 Woburn Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Karthik Kumar Pallavur Natarajan to John Runland

$465,000; 15 Virginia Parkway, Schaumburg; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Bhaskar Malhotra to Alexander Mehmet Ersoy

$465,000; 1008 Aegean Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Ann L Lester to Elvedin Salkie

$450,000; 1314 Lakepointe Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Iuliia Khyzhniak

$433,500; 628 Brian Ave., Schaumburg; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Brian J Zandstra to Hsuan Chin Wang

$407,000; 1718 Cambourne Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Gary B Dobbs to Abhinav Dahal

$379,000; 829 Pinehurst Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Jan Filipezuk to Altaf Dawood

$364,000; 504 Selkirk Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Robert Wichtendahl to Clint A Yactor

$350,000; 635 S Springinsguth Road, Schaumburg; Sold on Dec. 23, 2022, by Mistee C Budrovic to Andrea L Jordan

$301,000; 934 S Braintree Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Abbott Trust to Christopher McIntyre

$270,000; 1509 Revere Circle, Schaumburg; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Mohammed F Khan to Insiya Polara

$246,000; 1542 Revere Circle, Schaumburg; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Lily Doving to Maksym Medvid

$207,500; 1433 S Monterey Ave., Schaumburg; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Bmw Props LLC to Aneta Bednarz

$170,500; 308 Glasgow Ln Unit 11, Schaumburg; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Mary Ann Kowols to Remo Giannini

$169,000; 75 Kristin Cir Unit 306, Schaumburg; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Lukasz Piszczek to Jie Property Management LLC

$150,000; 1818 Fenwick Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Katherine Valdivia to Festival Properties LLC

$115,000; 1931 Prairie Sq Unit 219, Schaumburg; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Heather Pargiello Matthews to AAA Usa Home LLC

$90,000; 300 S Roselle Rd Unit 113, Schaumburg; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Ohana Trust to Pushpa & Associates LLC

$74,000; 1463 Mercury Dr Unit 125, Schaumburg; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Jay Varilla to 1601 E Algonquin Rd LLC

Streamwood

$300,000; 52 Tall Grass Court, Streamwood; Sold on Dec. 23, 2022, by Anthony N Dijohn to Robert Leckie

$275,000; 1126 Fulton Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Dec. 20, 2022, by Rafal Frackiewicz to Ricardo Moreno

$259,000; 2 Whitehall Court, Streamwood; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Matish Shah to Corrin Victoria Duharkic

$252,000; 235 Locksley Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Joshua Recinos to Ahmed Yusufi

$205,000; 1326 Beverly Lane, Streamwood; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Przemyslaw Strzelecki to Dorothy Odigie

$190,000; 18 Grow Lane, Streamwood; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Gerald N Blahnik to Cesar Rivera

$170,000; 513 Krause Ave., Streamwood; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Intercounty Judicial Sales Co to MC Acquisitions LLC

$154,000; 76 Gant Cir Unit D, Streamwood; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Domicile Z LLC to Donna Jean Scanio

Wheeling

$290,000; 1340 Anthony Road, Wheeling; Sold on Dec. 22, 2022, by Quan Thieu Cheung to Dmitriy Panchenko

$280,000; 264 Wheeling Ave., Wheeling; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Vanessa Delgado to Marvella Bowen

$185,000; 733 Elmwood Ln Unit C2, Wheeling; Sold on Dec. 21, 2022, by Laura L Klein to Robert Sempoch

$153,000; 1575 Sandpebble Dr Unit 110, Wheeling; Sold on Dec. 27, 2022, by Jorge Garcia Luna to Sergey Buri

