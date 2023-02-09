Man who was shot by Aurora cop now charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault

A knife-wielding man who was shot on Sunday by an Aurora police officer is now facing attempted murder charges, according to Kane County court records.

Kristopher I. Cross, 21, of the 900 block of Colorado Avenue, was charged on Wednesday with two counts of attempted murder. He also is charged with unlawful restraint, aggravated assault of a peace officer and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Aurora police declined to comment Thursday because the shooting is still under investigation by the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force. The task force will report its findings to Kane County State's Attorney Jamie Mosser, who will determine if the shooting was justified.

At 10:38 a.m. Sunday, police were called to Cross' home by a relative who said Cross was threatening them.

Police Chief Keith Cross said that when police arrived, the man was standing in a doorway between the house and an attached garage. An officer tried to de-escalate the situation, the chief said, but the man moved toward the officer while carrying the knives. The officer then shot him. Police declined to say how many times Kristopher Cross was shot.

On Monday, he was in critical condition. On Thursday, Aurora police declined to say if his condition had improved.