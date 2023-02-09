Man accused of stashing cocaine at Algonquin Dollar Tree gets 11 years in prison

A man accused of stashing cocaine at an Algonquin Dollar Tree last year and then attempting to flee police was sentenced to 11 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to possessing more than a hundred grams of cocaine, McHenry County court records show.

Carlo V. Yescas-Noriega, 46, of Carpentersville, pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal, court records show. In exchange for his guilty plea, additional charges were dismissed, including a higher felony for possessing the cocaine with the intent to deliver.

The charge Yescas-Noriega pleaded guilty to was a class "Super" 1 felony, which can carry a prison sentence of six to 30 years. The higher felony dismissed by prosecutors has a greater range of nine to 40 years in prison.

Yescas-Noriega is required to serve 50% of the 11-year prison term and will receive credit for the 377 days he has spent in custody since his January 2022 arrest, plus an additional credit of 99 days for the time he was involved in self-improvement, volunteer work or work duties in the jail, according to a sentencing order.

He also will be on mandatory supervised release upon completing his prison term for a year. In addition, he was ordered to pay $2,390 in fees and fines, but this was waived, according to court documents.

Yescas-Noriega was accused of selling about an ounce of cocaine to a confidential informant working for the McHenry County sheriff's office narcotics task force for $1,500 in early January 2022, according to court documents.

The informant set up another deal to purchase 2 to 4 ounces of cocaine on Jan. 27, 2022, at the Goodwill in Algonquin, according to a motion filed by prosecutors.

At about 1 p.m. that day, investigators followed Yescas-Noriega from his home on the 2000 block of Limestone Lane in Carpentersville to the parking lot of the Dollar Tree store at 1402 E. Algonquin Road in Algonquin, according to a news release at the time.

The Goodwill shares a parking lot with the Dollar Tree.

As investigators approached Yescas-Noriega, he attempted to flee and ultimately was taken into custody inside the store on an outstanding warrant for theft, according to the release.

During his arrest, Yescas-Noriega provided a false name and identification, the sheriff's office said.

Yescas-Noriega was accused of concealing himself inside the store and repeatedly refusing to stop running and put his hands behind his back, according to court documents.

A sandwich bag containing about 4 ounces of cocaine, more than 100 grams, was found in the store on a shelf, according to court documents and the release.

Police subsequently searched Yescas-Noriega's home, where an additional 18.5 grams of cocaine, 59.5 grams of marijuana, drug packaging materials, a handgun and a shotgun were seized, according to the release. A 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe also was seized.