Input sought on Illinois Historic Preservation Plan update
Updated 2/9/2023 11:42 AM
A virtual public workshop for feedback on key preservation needs and issues throughout Illinois will be held Feb. 23.
The free, 90-minute session begins at 3 p.m. as part of an update of the Statewide Historic Preservation Plan. Visit www.illinoispreservationplan.com to register and for information on the plan and process.
In 2022, the Illinois State Historic Preservation Office contracted with The Lakota Group, SWCA and Bailey Edward to update the plan, which is used to examine statewide preservation efforts and identify strategies to advance preservation efforts at the local, regional, and statewide levels.
The update will produce goals and objectives to guide planning for Illinois' historic and cultural resources over the next 10 years.
