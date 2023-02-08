Lake County encourages homeowners to check water service line for lead

Lake County water customers in homes or businesses built before 1988 are encouraged to check their service lines for lead.

A service line is the water pipe that delivers drinking water from the public water main to a home or business. A portion of the service is owned by the property owner and can be made of lead if installed before 1988.

Visit lakecountyil.gov to learn how to check for lead pipes or for frequently asked questions.

Lake County services about 30,000 water customers. See your most recent bill to determine your water supplier. Lake County and all water service agencies across the country have been working to develop lead service line inventories as part of new regulations that went into effect to protect communities from lead exposure.