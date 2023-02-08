Eleven months before state mandate, Hoffman Estates police wearing body cameras

Hoffman Estates police officers have begun using body-worn cameras, nearly a year before being required to by the state. Courtesy of Hoffman Estates

Hoffman Estates police officers began using body-worn cameras while on duty this week, nearly a year before being required to by the state.

Both sworn officers and community service officers in the village will wear the Axon cameras to record all of their interactions with the public.

The mandated start date for the use of such cameras by law enforcement departments in towns with populations between 50,000 and 100,000 is Jan. 1, 2024.

"We are excited about the body-worn camera program," Hoffman Estates Police Chief Kasia Cawley said in a statement. "The body-worn camera program will enhance evidence collection, strengthen officers' performance and accountability, and aligns with our department's transparency goals."

Among the intended benefits of the program are increased public trust and improved officer safety. The recordings will provide documentation to support accounts by members of the public and police officers.

"In the short time that we have been using them, the body-worn cameras have already proven to be a helpful resource that I believe will help us to provide better service to the community," Officer John Onorad said in a statement.

Though the use of the cameras is not yet required, Cawley said the department will immediately begin providing the recordings whenever requested as if the mandate were already in effect.

The footage also is expected to be useful in officer training, she added.

"Reviewing previously recorded incidents can provide opportunities to learn what strategies worked for one incident that could potentially work in a similar incident," Cawley said. "This provides us with additional professional development opportunities, as the Hoffman Estates Police Department looks for ways to implement better and safer tactics to serve and protect the community."