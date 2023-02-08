'Awareness is everything': Barrington-area leaders discuss efforts to address crime

Barrington-area leaders are emphasizing public safety, including through the adoption of technology to combat crime.

A recent spike in crime was among the topics discussed Wednesday when officials from nine communities gathered for the Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce's annual economic summit, the "State of the Greater Barrington Area."

In the wake of last month's thefts of several vehicles at Motor Werks of Barrington, and ensuing crashes that injured five, Barrington Village Manager Scott Anderson said police are having ongoing conversations with dealerships on crime prevention.

The village also plans to install license plate reading cameras at 12 locations in town, and the police department is part of an auto theft task force.

"So there's a lot of information that's being shared between municipalities," he said.

South Barrington was among the first communities in the Chicago region to install license plate reading cameras, Village President Paula McCombie said.

"We have 52 license reader cameras that we have had there for several years now. And that has really helped us to chase these guys out of town," she said.

One source of frustration, McCombie added, is that suspects arrested by police often go into jail overnight and then are out the next day.

Long Grove Village President Bill Jacob said the town has had some recent issues with crime, including a series of break-ins. The village is working closely with the Lake County Sheriff's Office and homeowners associations to address it.

"The nice thing about Long Grove is we have a lot of HOAs, and the HOAs are sort of like mini-governments," he said, adding that association members meet with sheriff's police to discuss "best practices."

Kildeer Village President Nandia Black said it's important for the communities to work together to address crime.

"We're seeing a similar type of modus operandi in each of the villages," she said.

"One thing that we definitely need to stress is when our residents have alarm systems, put them on," Black added.

Barrington Hills Village President Brian Cecola noted that about 90% of the car thefts in the village are because residents are leaving their key fobs in the cars. He encouraged residents to call 911 if they see anything suspicious.

"I know a lot of residents are hesitant, but they (officers) don't mind the calls," Cecola said.

Deer Park Village President Greg Rusteberg said the village keeps residents aware through postcards, as well as the village newsletters and social media.

"Awareness is everything, and I think we are all trying to take that positive attitude," he said.