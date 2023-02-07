Villa Park boy accused of threatening to shoot people at school

A 13-year-old Villa Park boy has been charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly threatening to shoot people at a school.

The boy, who attends Willowbrook High School, allegedly threatened to harm people at a Chicago school for people with disabilities, to which he is assigned part of his school day.

Authorities allege that on Feb. 1, the boy told a Willowbrook teacher, "I'm going to shoot them (people) up," When the teacher reported the comment to a dean, the boy said, "I'm going to (expletive) shoot them; not this school, everyone at my other school."

The school is Menta Academy Midway. Its website says it serves students who have autism, emotional disabilities, learning disabilities, intellectual disabilities, health impairments, and traumatic brain injuries.

DuPage County Judge Demetrios Panoushis ordered Monday that the boy be put on home detention with electronic monitoring. His next court date is Feb. 27.