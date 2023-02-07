UK police officer, exposed as serial rapist, jailed for life

Protesters stand outside Southwark Crown Court, ahead of the sentencing of former police officer David Carrick who served as a Met officer for 20 years before being unmasked as one of the country's most prolific sex offenders. Carrick pleaded guilty last month to 49 criminal charges, including 24 counts of rape against 12 women over 18 years. Associated Press

LONDON -- A former London police officer was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison with a minimum term of 30 years for raping and sexually assaulting a dozen women over a 17-year period.

Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick, 48, admitted last month he was a serial rapist in what prosecutors described as one of the most shocking cases involving a serving police officer.

Carrick, who joined the force in 2001, pleaded guilty to 49 offenses including 24 counts of rape and charges including assault, attempted rape and false imprisonment. His crimes took place between 2003 and 2020.

During Tuesday's sentencing hearing, Justice Bobbie Cheema-Grubb said the former officer "took monstrous advantage of women" behind a public appearance of propriety and trustworthiness.

"You brazenly raped and sexually assaulted a number of women, some very brutally, and you behaved as if you were untouchable. You were bold and at times relentless, trusting that no victim would overcome her shame and fear to report you," the judge told Carrick.

"For nearly two decades, you were proved right but now a combination of those 12 women, by coming forward, and your police colleagues, by acting on their evidence, have exposed you and brought you low," she added.

Authorities said Carrick used his status as a police officer to control and coerce his victims.

The Metropolitan Police said his crimes had a "devastating impact" on the force, and apologized to victims after it emerged that nine allegations of rape and other crimes were made against Carrick between 2000 and 2021. He was only suspended from the force after his arrest for a rape complaint in 2021.