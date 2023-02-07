Thieves steal nearly $13,000 in items from Arlington Hts. beauty store

Three thieves wearing surgical masks stole 99 items valued at nearly $13,000 from a beauty store in Arlington Heights, police said.

The thefts occurred at 3:50 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Ulta Beauty store, 13 W. Rand Road, according to police.

One of the suspects was described as a Black man wearing a blue hoodie with a gray/green jacket on top, gray pants, white and black shoes and glasses.

The suspects may have left in a black Ford Taurus, police said.