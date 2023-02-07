Person falls through thin ice on Antioch Lake
Updated 2/7/2023 9:46 PM
One person was rescued by a bystander after falling through the ice Tuesday afternoon on Antioch Lake.
Antioch Fire Chief Jon Cokefair said in a news release that firefighters found two people lying flat on the ice about 4:30 p.m.
Both were brought to shore by the Antioach Air boat. No injuries were reported.
Warmer weather has left the ice too thin to walk on, authorities warned.
Article Comments
