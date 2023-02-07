New principal announced for Glenbard West High School

A new principal will take the helm of Glenbard West High School in Glen Ellyn this summer.

West Assistant Principal Ben Peterselli will replace Peter Monaghan, who is retiring on June 30.

The Glenbard District 87 school board on Monday night unanimously selected Peterselli as West's next principal. Before his current role, Peterselli chaired the English department for nine years.

"Serving Glenbard West is a source of immense honor and pride for me, and I look forward to working with our talented staff to make a positive difference in the lives of all of our students," Peterselli said in a statement released Tuesday.

His previous experience includes eight years as an English teacher at Wheaton North High School.

"Mr. Peterselli has experience as a master teacher, department chair and assistant principal for instruction and has had record success in all of these areas," District 87 Superintendent David Larson said in a statement. "He is a strong educational leader and we are fortunate to have him on our leadership team."

Peterselli holds a bachelor's degree in English education and a master's degree in curriculum and instruction from the University of Kansas. He also has a master's degree in educational administration from Northern Illinois University.