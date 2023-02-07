Naperville resident returns to find house filled with smoke

A Naperville house fire Tuesday night caused an estimated $150,000 in damage but no injuries.

A resident returned about 8:20 p.m. to find the house on the 1100 block of Needham Road filled with smoke, the Naperville Fire Department said in a news release.

The fire was quickly put under control, the news release said. Fire companies remained on scene until all hot spots were extinguished.

The home was deemed uninhabitable.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.