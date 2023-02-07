 

Judge decides not to dismiss murder charges in 2021 Elmhurst stabbing

  • Ronald Dunbar

    Ronald Dunbar

 
Orrin Schwarz
 
 
Updated 2/7/2023 2:48 PM

A DuPage County judge on Tuesday denied a motion to dismiss murder charges against a Lombard man who claims he acted in self-defense.

Judge Ann Celine O'Hallaren Walsh ruled that the grand jury that indicted Ronald Dunbar in the death of Karl Bomba, 28, of Yorkville, was not misled or deceived by the state's attorneys who presented the case.

 

Dunbar was at the Spring Inn bar on Spring Road in Elmhurst when a fight broke out and spilled out onto the street on April 21, 2021. Dunbar admitted stabbing Bomba with a knife outside the bar. But his attorneys, Paul DeLuca and Daniel Cummings, argued that the state did not adequately describe the circumstances that led to the stabbing.

"He felt he was being attacked," DeLuca said of Dunbar.

Judge O'Hallaren Walsh ruled there is a high standard for denial of due process required to dismiss the charges. DeLuca and Cummings did not show that the standard was reached, she said.

Judge O'Hallaren Walsh will next hear arguments on April 21 on Dunbar's motion to allow evidence of prior incidents involving Bomba.

