 

Greece: 3 dead after boat with migrants hits rocks

  • In this photo provided by the Greek Coast Guard, a helicopter searches over the Aegean Sea Tuesday near the northwestern island of Lesbos, Greece. Three migrants died and 16 were rescued off the Greek island of Lesbos Tuesday after a dinghy transporting them from the nearby coast of Turkey hit rocks in high winds, authorities said.

    In this photo provided by the Greek Coast Guard, a helicopter searches over the Aegean Sea Tuesday near the northwestern island of Lesbos, Greece. Three migrants died and 16 were rescued off the Greek island of Lesbos Tuesday after a dinghy transporting them from the nearby coast of Turkey hit rocks in high winds, authorities said. Associated Press

 
Updated 2/7/2023 6:42 AM

ATHENS, Greece (AP) -- Three migrants died and 16 others were rescued off the Greek island of Lesbos on Tuesday after a dinghy transporting them from the nearby coast of Turkey hit rocks in high winds, authorities said.

The coast guard said the three bodies were recovered off the eastern coast of the island, adding that a rescue effort involving two patrol boats, a helicopter and ground crews was underway to search for others possibly missing.

 

None of the people on the dinghy had been given life jackets. The tragedy in the eastern Aegean Sea occurred two days after four children and a woman died when a boat carrying more than 40 migrants smashed into rocks on island of Leros.

Follow AP's coverage of migration issues at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 