Geneva factory explosion prompts hazmat response

Hazmat crews have been called to an explosion at a factory in Geneva, city officials said Tuesday afternoon.

It's unclear what set off the explosion at Olon Industries, a company that makes laminate products used in furniture building. There appeared to be no major damage to the exterior structure at the dead end of Union Street.

Based on their preliminary investigation, fire officials are not sure what caused the blast or if anyone was injured, according to a city alert.

People have been evacuated from Wheeler Park and the Geneva Township Senior Center as a precaution.

The Geneva Public Works Department also has disconnected the electric supply to the factory building. At this time, the city's water supply does not appear to be impacted by the explosion, officials said.

Residents are encouraged to stay away from Wheeler Park and the surrounding area.

• Daily Herald staff writer Susan Sarkauskas contributed to this report