Cause of factory fire still under investigation in Aurora
Updated 2/7/2023 4:51 PM
According to a news release, 22 firefighters were responded shortly at 4:21 p.m. to the 1000 block of Grace Avenue.
Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from a large bay door. The factory was closed at the time.
After the fire was extinguished, the building was deemed uninhabitable, the fire department said. No one was injured.
Article Comments
