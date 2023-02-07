15 people displaced by apartment fire in Aurora

Fifteen people were displaced over the weekend after a fire in an Aurora apartment building, authorities said Tuesday.

A news release from the Aurora Fire Department said fire crews responded at 11:09 a.m. Saturday to a fire on the 2800 block of Village Green Drive. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the roof of the three-story building.

Officials said 36 firefighters responded to the scene. Aurora police evacuated the building.

Firefighters contained the blaze to a third-floor unit. The unit was later deemed uninhabitable, as were two other apartments.

Two people were assessed for minor injuries at the scene by paramedics but refused further treatment. No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.