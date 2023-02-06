Two pets rescued from fire in Algonquin

An Algonquin garage fire Monday evening caused at least $100,000 in damage, but no one was injured and two pets were rescued, officials said.

Huntley Fire Protection District crews arrived at 10 Charminster Court in Algonquin about 5:45 p.m. No people were inside the home at the time, but firefighters found and retrieved two family pets, a news release said.

It took 16 minutes to extinguish the fire in the attached garage. Crews contained the blaze to the garage, but officials said the fire caused smoke damage throughout the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, authorities said.