Two members of crew sentenced for Ulta robbery in Oak Brook

Two Chicago residents who police said were part of a six-person group who stole from an Oak Brook cosmetics store in November 2021 have received three-year prison sentences, officials said Monday.

Peaches P. Johnson, 30, and Roy Crane, 22, each pleaded guilty to one count of felony burglary last week, according to a DuPage County state's attorney's office news release.

Officials said the six-person crew stole 153 bottles of fragrance worth nearly $15,000 from the Ulta Beauty store at 2155 W. 22nd St. the afternoon of November 12, 2021. By the time police arrived, the crew had fled. They later were spotted driving south on I-294, so Hinsdale police shut down the highway and took all six into custody.

Cases are still pending against Chicago residents Kamal J. Hoskins, 26, and Darnell Profit, 21. The other two members of the crew are minors who pleaded guilty in the juvenile court system, officials said.