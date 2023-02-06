Images: IHSA Competitive Cheerleading finals in Bloomington
Updated 2/6/2023 9:46 AM
Area high school teams hit the stage for the IHSA Competitive Cheerleading finals on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.
Members of the Antioch High School cheerleading team react after receiving third-place in the IHSA Competitive Cheerleading finals at Grossinger Motors Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in Bloomington.
Scott Anderson/Shaw Media
Members of the Buffalo Grove High School cheerleading team perform during the IHSA Competitive Cheerleading finals at Grossinger Motors Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in Bloomington.
Scott Anderson/Shaw Media
Members of the Buffalo Grove High School cheerleading team perform during the IHSA Competitive Cheerleading finals at Grossinger Motors Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in Bloomington.
Scott Anderson/Shaw Media
Members of the Antioch High School cheerleading team perform during the IHSA Competitive Cheerleading finals at Grossinger Motors Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in Bloomington.
Scott Anderson/Shaw Media
Members of the Antioch High School cheerleading team receive their third-place trophy during the IHSA Competitive Cheerleading finals at Grossinger Motors Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in Bloomington.
Scott Anderson/Shaw Media
Members of the Antioch High School cheerleading team pose with their third-place trophy during the IHSA Competitive Cheerleading finals at Grossinger Motors Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in Bloomington.
Scott Anderson/Shaw Media
Members of the Burlington Central High School cheerleading team perform during the IHSA Competitive Cheerleading finals at Grossinger Motors Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in Bloomington.
Scott Anderson/Shaw Media
Members of the Burlington Central High School cheerleading team perform during the IHSA Competitive Cheerleading finals at Grossinger Motors Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in Bloomington.
Scott Anderson/Shaw Media
Members of the Elgin (St. Edward) High School cheerleading team perform during the IHSA Competitive Cheerleading finals at Grossinger Motors Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in Bloomington.
Scott Anderson/Shaw Media
Members of the Elgin (St. Edward) High School cheerleading team perform during the IHSA Competitive Cheerleading finals at Grossinger Motors Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in Bloomington.
Scott Anderson/Shaw Media
Members of the Vernon Hills High School cheerleading team perform during the IHSA Competitive Cheerleading finals at Grossinger Motors Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in Bloomington.
Scott Anderson/Shaw Media
Members of the Conant High School cheerleading team perform during the IHSA Competitive Cheerleading finals at Grossinger Motors Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in Bloomington.
Scott Anderson/Shaw Media
Members of the Conant High School cheerleading team perform during the IHSA Competitive Cheerleading finals at Grossinger Motors Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in Bloomington.
Scott Anderson/Shaw Media
Members of the Grant High School cheerleading team perform during the IHSA Competitive Cheerleading finals at Grossinger Motors Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in Bloomington.
Scott Anderson/Shaw Media
Members of the Grant High School cheerleading team perform during the IHSA Competitive Cheerleading finals at Grossinger Motors Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in Bloomington.
Scott Anderson/Shaw Media
Members of the Jacobs High School cheerleading team perform during the IHSA Competitive Cheerleading finals at Grossinger Motors Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in Bloomington.
Scott Anderson/Shaw Media
Members of the Jacobs High School cheerleading team perform during the IHSA Competitive Cheerleading finals at Grossinger Motors Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in Bloomington.
Scott Anderson/Shaw Media
Members of the Libertyville High School cheerleading team perform during the IHSA Competitive Cheerleading finals at Grossinger Motors Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in Bloomington.
Scott Anderson/Shaw Media
Members of the Libertyville High School cheerleading team perform during the IHSA Competitive Cheerleading finals at Grossinger Motors Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in Bloomington.
Scott Anderson/Shaw Media
Members of the Palatine High School cheerleading team perform during the IHSA Competitive Cheerleading finals at Grossinger Motors Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in Bloomington.
Scott Anderson/Shaw Media
Members of the Palatine High School cheerleading team perform during the IHSA Competitive Cheerleading finals at Grossinger Motors Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in Bloomington.
Scott Anderson/Shaw Media
Members of the Schaumburg High School cheerleading team perform during the IHSA Competitive Cheerleading finals at Grossinger Motors Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in Bloomington.
Scott Anderson/Shaw Media
Members of the Schaumburg High School cheerleading team perform during the IHSA Competitive Cheerleading finals at Grossinger Motors Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in Bloomington.
Scott Anderson/Shaw Media
Members of the Stevenson High School cheerleading team perform during the IHSA Competitive Cheerleading finals at Grossinger Motors Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in Bloomington.
Scott Anderson/Shaw Media
Members of the Stevenson High School cheerleading team perform during the IHSA Competitive Cheerleading finals at Grossinger Motors Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in Bloomington.
Scott Anderson/Shaw Media
Members of the Stevenson High School cheerleading team perform during the IHSA Competitive Cheerleading finals at Grossinger Motors Arena on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in Bloomington.
Scott Anderson/Shaw Media
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.