Hanover Park man goes missing

Authorities are enlisting the public's help in finding Erick Martinez, 20, of Hanover Park.

Martinez last was seen walking south on the 7000 block of Hanover Street at 11 a.m. Monday. He's described as standing 6 feet tall and weighing around 150 pounds. He was wearing a floppy hat, a black hoodie, a white shirt, black pants, white shoes and a black backpack, according to Hanover Park police.

Police said Martinez has a condition that places him in danger. Anyone with information on Martinez's whereabouts should call Hanover Park police at (630) 823-5500 or dial 911.