Great Chili Cook Off of Palatine set for Feb. 26

The Great Chili Cook Off of Palatine will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine.

Palatine restaurants will compete to see who makes the best chili in town, based on voting from the public and a panel of local celebrities.

Tickets include chili tastings, voting eligibility and an entry to win a local restaurant gift basket.

The event is the kick-off to the Palatine Area Chamber of Commerce's inaugural Restaurant Week, which will from Feb. 26 to March 5.

For tickets to the chili cook off and more information, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/palatine-chili-cook-off-tickets-502074447187.