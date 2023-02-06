Former longtime WGN anchor Jack Taylor dies at 94

Jack Taylor, left, poses with John Russell Ghrist, host of the College of DuPage radio station's "Midwest Ballroom" show. Ghrist taped hours of interviews with Taylor in 2012 for a "A Few Minutes with Jack Taylor" segment. Courtesy of John Russell Ghrist

Jack Taylor, the old-school news anchor who graced Chicagoans' televisions on WGN for more than 20 years, died of heart failure over the weekend, the station announced Sunday.

He was 94.

Taylor, who had a seven-decade career in journalism, worked alongside Len O'Connor, Harry Volkman and Jack Brickhouse and became something of a legend himself.

Taylor remained proud of WGN's success as an independent station rivaling network affiliates CBS and NBC. Reminiscing in an interview with Chicago media reporter Robert Feder in 2020, Taylor recalled the success of the network's 10 p.m. broadcast.

"In the early '70s, [WGN station boss] Sheldon Cooper called me to congratulate me. He said, 'Our 10 o'clock news has beaten Channel 2 and Channel 5 in the ratings,'" he told Feder at the time. But it didn't beat ABC 7's broadcast anchored by Fahey Flynn.

In retirement, he did interviews on WDCB's "Midwest Ballroom" at the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn.

A wake for Taylor will be held Friday at the Kristan Funeral Home in Mundelein. His funeral is set for Saturday at Community Protestant Church at 11 a.m., according to WGN.

• See this and more coverage by the Chicago Sun-Times at chicago.suntimes.com.