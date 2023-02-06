Few new details in Aurora police shooting of man said to attack with knives

Aurora police released little new information Monday about an officer's shooting of a man wielding knives Sunday morning.

The man who was shot remains in critical condition, Aurora Police Chief Keith Cross said.

"This was a very unfortunate situation for everyone involved," Cross said, asking the public to support both the family of the man who was shot and the police officers involved. "An officer-involved shooting is traumatic for everyone involved."

Cross said the man threatened to kill police officers and charged at an officer while carrying the knives. He declined to say what kind of knives or how old the man is.

Cross said he could not answer many questions because the case is under investigation by the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force. The task force is composed of police officers from a variety of Kane County police agencies.

Aurora police said later Monday in a news release that Kane County State's Attorney Jamie Mosser will determine whether the man who was shot will be charged with a crime. If so, then his identity will be released, the statement said.

The news release also said the police department is working with Mosser's office and the task force to determine when to release officers' body-camera footage.

"The Aurora Police Department understands that the media has multiple questions that remain to be answered involving yesterday's incident. In our commitment to transparency, we want to be able to answer as many of those questions as soon as possible," the release stated.

Police responded at 10:38 a.m. to a house on the 900 block of Colorado Avenue. Cross said relatives of the man called 911 because he was threatening them with knives.

When police arrived, the man was standing in a doorway between the house and an attached garage. Cross said an officer first tried to de-escalate the situation, but Cross declined to say what tactics were used.

Within several minutes, the man ran at a police officer, who shot as he was retreating, Cross said. Aurora paramedics were dispatched at 10:46 a.m.

Cross did confirm police had been called to the house before to deal with the man, but he said the man had not been arrested.

After Cross spoke, a police spokesman, citing the ongoing investigation, declined to answer several other questions, such as whether a Taser was used, how many shots were fired and how many struck the man.

All the police officers involved in the call have been put on paid administrative leave.