Few new details in Aurora police shooting of man

Aurora police released little new information Monday about an officer shooting a man Sunday morning.

The man who was shot remains in critical condition, Aurora Police Chief Keith Cross said.

"This was a very unfortunate situation for everyone involved," Cross said, asking the public to support both the family of the man who was shot and the police officers involved. "An officer-involved shooting is traumatic for everyone involved."

Cross said the man threatened to kill police officers and charged at an officer while carrying knives. He declined to say what kind of knives. He refused to say how old the man is.

Cross said he could not answer many of the questions because the case is under investigation by the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force. The task force is composed of police officers from a variety of Kane County police agencies.

Police responded at 10:38 a.m. to a house in the 900 block of Colorado Avenue; they did not provide a specific address. Cross said relatives of the man called 911 because he was threatening them with knives.

When police arrived, the man was standing in a doorway between the house and an attached garage. He said an officer first tried to de-escalate the situation but declined to say what tactics were used.

The shooting happened within several minutes after the man ran at a police officer, who shot as he was retreating. Aurora paramedics were dispatched at 10:46 a.m.

He did confirm police had been called to the house before to deal with the man. But he said the man had not been arrested.

Cross took about a half-dozen questions from reporters. After the news conference, the Daily Herald asked a police spokesman to answer several other questions, including whether and when any police body-camera footage would be released, if a Taser was tried, how many shots were fired and how many struck the man. He said he could not answer that because it is an ongoing investigation.

All the police officers involved in the call have been put on paid administrative leave.