Dundee Township garden club offers scholarship

The Backyard Garden Club of Dundee Township is offering up to a $2,000 scholarship for the 2023-24 school year.

Students applying for the scholarship should be pursuing a career in environmental related fields and attend or have graduated from Algonquin-based Community Unit District 300 schools.

Interested students should contact the guidance departments at Dundee-Crown, Harry D. Jacobs or Hampshire high schools or email pfahy3@gmail.com.

The deadline for submissions is April 9.