Dundee Township garden club offers scholarship
Updated 2/6/2023 4:22 PM
The Backyard Garden Club of Dundee Township is offering up to a $2,000 scholarship for the 2023-24 school year.
Students applying for the scholarship should be pursuing a career in environmental related fields and attend or have graduated from Algonquin-based Community Unit District 300 schools.
Interested students should contact the guidance departments at Dundee-Crown, Harry D. Jacobs or Hampshire high schools or email pfahy3@gmail.com.
The deadline for submissions is April 9.
