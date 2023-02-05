Suspect who attacked with knives is shot by police officer, now in critical condition

Daily Herald correspondent

An Aurora man is in critical condition because a police officer shot him Sunday morning after, police said, he charged at the officer with knives.

Police said they responded to a residence on the 900 block of Colorado Avenue after receiving reports of a person armed with knives making threats toward others.

Officers attempted de-escalation tactics but were unsuccessful, police said in a news release. The suspect charged at an officer while still armed with the knives, police said. The officer then shot the suspect.

Police said they rendered aid until Aurora Fire Department responders arrived. The suspect was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition. The officer involved in the shooting also was taken to a hospital, per the department's policy, and later released.

Police named neither the suspect nor the officer, saying "we will provide updates as they become available." They set a news conference for 11 a.m. Monday at the Aurora Police Department.

The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force is conducting the investigation into the shooting in accordance with Illinois law, which requires independent agency oversight.